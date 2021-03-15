UGASports - The Daily Recap: UGA going after Texas decommit

Here is the March 15 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.

Georgia goes after Texas decommit

Jake Reuse took a last-minute trip to visit the Under Armour Dallas camp and was able to speak to a handful of prospects the Bulldogs are eyeing. Receiver Evan Stewart (Liberty/Frisco, Texas), who recently backed off a pledge he previously made to Texas, was one of the participants Reuse was able to catch up with.

Georgia is doing its part to take advantage of Stewart’s decommitment.

“The recent Texas decommit says Georgia was among the first schools to reach out to him upon receiving the news, with [receivers coach] Cortez Hankton asking if Stewart was 'ready to come home,’” Reuse wrote. “The two have been building a relationship for some time now, and he said that while Hankton was disappointed to receive the news that he'd committed, the pursuit never slowed on Georgia's side. Expect Stewart to pay a trip to Athens once things open back up.”

Reuse also had updates on Keithian Alexander (Ryan/Denton, Texas), Emeka Megwa (Nolan Catholic/Fort Worth, Texas), Jay Fair (Rockwall-Heath/Rockwall, Texas), Devon Campbell (Bowie/Arlington, Texas), Anthony Hill (Ryan/Denton, Texas) and Jalen Hale (Longview/Longview, Texas).

Who starts up front?

Dayne Young got the UGASports.com staff to predict who will start on the offensive line in the season opener against Clemson. He also asked the staffers who will start in the regular season finale against Georgia Tech.

As you can guess, the offensive line predictions are not the same, considering the expected fluidity this unit will take place in 2021.

After voting, the results had a starting line against Clemson looking like this:

LT Broderick Jones

LG Jamaree Salyer

C Warren Ericson

RG Justin Shaffer

RT Warren McClendon

Against Georgia Tech, UGASports.com staffers believe it will look like this:

(tie) LT Broderick Jones/Amarius Mims

LG Jamaree Salyer

C Sedrick Van Pran-Granger

RG Justin Shaffer

RT Amarius Mims

Mims is clearly the wild card up front. While those who participated in this vote don’t believe he will start immediately, it appears everyone thinks he has a great chance of cracking the starting lineup as the season goes along.

Time will tell if these predictions pan out.

Cleveland eyes bench press record

Since he is unable to attempt this at the NFL scouting combine this year, offensive lineman Ben Cleveland is looking to break the bench press record at Georgia’s pro day this Wednesday.

The record number of reps for bench pressing 225 pounds is 49, set by Oregon State’s Stephen Paea in 2011. Cleveland will go for 50 reps, which is something former UGA coach Jim Donnan said has been in the works for almost a year.

“There’s a murmur over there that Ben is going for that 50,” Donnan said. “They were talking about that back in the summer. He’s certainly capable of it with his explosive strength, and he has the arms to handle it. At the end, your arms start wearing out a little bit. That’s just incredible that a guy could do 50 at 225 pounds that many times. It’ll show out his explosiveness.”

Baseball: Georgia wins sixth in a row

Georgia defeated Lipscomb 3-2 on Sunday thanks to Connor Tate’s walk-off RBI that scored Ben Anderson in the 12th inning. The Bulldogs captured the series sweep and have found themselves on a six-game winning streak.

“The key is just not to let the moment get too big,” Tate said. “I've just got to hit the ball hard up the middle.”

Hoops: Crean has work to do

Anthony Dasher noted how frustrating it is for fans to see Georgia, in head coach Tom Crean’s third season, perform the way it has when other teams have been able to do more with coaches hired at the same time.

Specifically, Dasher pointed to Alabama as an example.

“The success of Nate Oats at Alabama has been even more pronounced,” Dasher wrote. “In just two years, Oats’ Crimson Tide squad is ranked No. 6 after winning the SEC regular-season title. Seeing rivals have success so quickly after making a coaching change, it’s easy to understand why a lot of Bulldog fans are feeling grumpy when it comes to the Bulldog basketball program. So, what is it going to take? What does Crean need to do?

“It starts with recruiting. To play the up-tempo style that Crean wants to play, you need shooters, and unfortunately, they were in short supply.”

