UGASports - The Dashboard: Crean still has some work to do

Tom Crean was not ready to start talking about his program’s future following Thursday night’s 73-70 loss to Missouri in the SEC Tournament.

Any reflecting, or looking back, would have to wait. Crean promised reporters on his post-game Zoom session that he would address all those aspects once the season is complete.

In his mind, however, there's still basketball to be played.

At 14-12, Crean made it perfectly clear that if the NIT came calling, his Bulldogs would be ready to go.

If that happens, okay, getting extra time on the court is never a bad thing. Unfortunately, there are still areas that need addressing for the program to continue its climb up the SEC standings, and at the very least, become a semi-annual contender for a spot in the NCAAs.

Why this has not happened has been a question Georgia basketball fans have been asking for years, long before Crean ever set foot on campus.

What makes Bulldog basketball even more frustrating for fans, is you can look around and see SEC coaches who have been with their programs the same amount of time, or less, than Crean already enjoying considerably more success.

Kermit Davis is in his third year at Ole Miss. After Thursday night’s win against South Carolina, he stands in very good shape for a berth in the NCAA’s.

The success of Nate Oats at Alabama has been even more pronounced. In just two years, Oats’ Crimson Tide squad is ranked No. 6 after winning the SEC regular-season title. Seeing rivals have success so quickly after making a coaching change, it’s easy to understand why a lot of Bulldog fans are feeling grumpy when it comes to the Bulldog basketball program.

So, what is it going to take? What does Crean need to do?

It starts with recruiting.

To play the up-tempo style that Crean wants to play, you need shooters, and unfortunately, they were in short supply.

The Bulldogs ranked 10th in the SEC in three-point percentage, and if you’re an up-tempo team, shooting higher than 32 percent is going to be a necessity.

P.J. Horne and Justin Kier led the Bulldogs, shooting 37.1 percent and 36.6, respectively. But both ranked just 16th and 20th in the SEC, and unless the two graduate transfers elect to take advantage of the NCAA’s waiver, will be moving on once the season is officially complete.

Sophomore K.D. Johnson has the potential to be an excellent perimeter threat, but otherwise there don't appear to be a ton of perimeter options for next year's squad.



Sahvir Wheeler is a point guard, but to take the next step, he needs to improve his mid-range and three-point shooting.

It’s going to be interesting, especially if Crean and the Bulldogs continue to play their current style.

In-state recruiting needs to improve. As a matter of fact, it must.

You hear all the time how Georgia is fertile football recruiting grounds. That’s true. The same is true for basketball, but so far, Crean and his assistants seemingly haven't been able to take advantage of that, as many thought they would.

Of the 13 players on this year’s roster, only five hail from Georgia. Of that group, only four are players whom Crean and his staff recruited themselves. Some Crean to get an instate bounce by signing Anthony Edwards two years ago. Edwards became the top pick in last year’s NBA Draft, but the bounce hasn't materialized.

At least so far, the preponderance of Georgia kids are pining to play basketball in some college town other than Athens, Ga.

Fans ask all the time if Crean’s job is in danger, or if new AD Josh Brooks would consider making a change. That answer is no.

Nobody is going to force Crean out after three years, particularly at a school whose basketball history is not exactly steeped in deep tradition.

That’s not to say the program shouldn't be a winning one, and certainly more consistent than it’s been.

Crean has created a lot of excitement during his tenure in Athens. Attendance at Stegeman Coliseum broke records his first two seasons. It’s been proven that folks will come out and support basketball at Georgia—if the product is considered an exciting and winning one.

Finding ways to expedite that process is the challenge facing Crean moving forward.

When the Bulldogs played with intensity, got after it defensively, and executed the offense, Georgia showed it could complete with just about anyone in the conference. Thursday night’s comeback from 12 down with eight minutes left to have a chance to tie with 19 seconds remaining was commendable.

Still . . .

Even if the Bulldogs manage to sneak into the NIT, Crean’s third season will still have been like climbing a greased poll. You move upward for a few moments, only to slide back down.



Nobody expects to win every game, but consistent effort, especially on the defensive end, was an issue.



Consistency and recruiting would be the two glaring issues that must be addressed for the program to take the kind of step forward that all Bulldog fans want to see.

With work still to do, supporters of UGA basketball will be focused on Crean's next moves, and whether those moves finally bring the breakthrough they've craved.