UGASports - The Daily Recap: UGA gets healthier as it searches for new opponent

The Bulldogs are searching for a replacement game, although as Radi Nabulsi noted, the odds—at least as of the time of this being published—are looking slim.

Georgia and Vanderbilt will not play Saturday due to the Commodores not being able to field a team with enough players due to the SEC’s Covid-19 protocols. Although Vanderbilt was able to play against Tennessee last Saturday, the team was hit with some additional losses in available players due to contact tracing on Monday.

Injury update

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart gave a couple of injury updates on running back Kendall Milton (knee) and safety Richard LeCounte (ribs/concussion). When it comes to Milton, it appears he has a chance to play Saturday if the Bulldogs find an opponent.

“We think Kendall is really close,” Smart said. “He has worked really hard to get back and get himself in a position to be healthy. He felt like he was around 85-90 percent last week and probably could have played if he had to. We are fortunate that we didn’t have to. He is going to have a long career and we want to protect that long career. It is not about one game with Kendall Milton, it’s about making sure he’s ready and prepared. I can promise you that he wants to get back out there. He loves the game; he works really hard at practice to do that. Our medical staff makes that decision.”

Smart wasn’t as bullish on LeCounte’s availability.

“Richard did travel to Missouri and was great to have on the sideline and the other defensive backs. He has a lot of experience,” Smart said. “He didn’t dress but he was there with us on the sideline, so he provides a lot of value as a leader. We were hopeful to get him back, I can’t answer where he is, because I haven’t seen him run or do anything since Thursday.”

Hot board

With the early signing period approaching Wednesday, Jake Reuse compiled the latest on each of the priority prospects Georgia is trying to land.

Here’s what Reuse had to say about a couple of the big names.

On defensive tackle Maason Smith (Terrebonne/Houma, La.): “(LSU) can never be counted out for a player of this caliber in their backyard, but it feels as if Georgia is in a prime position two days out, and could pull the upset.”

On running back Donovan Edwards (West Bloomfield/West Bloomfield, Mich.): “Notre Dame was considered a contender going into this weekend. We can probably cross that program off. Michigan still feels good from what we’re told, and the Wolverines believe the in-state factor can pull this out for the Wolverines. Still, from the Georgia perspective, the news continues to be positive…”

In this premium story, Reuse also broke down the latest on defensive end Korey Foreman (Centennial/Corona, Calif.), outside linebacker Xavian Sorey (IMG Academy/Bradenton, Fla.), safety Terrion Arnold (John Paul II Catholic/Tallahassee, Fla.) and receiver Jimmy Horn (Seminole/Sanford, Fla.).

Speaking of Foreman

Adam Gorney spoke with Foreman, who said he is ready to sign with a team this week but will wait to announce it until the Army All-American Bowl ceremony on Jan. 2.

“Right now, I’d say I’m ready. It’s a lot of pressure though,” Foreman said. “A couple days ago I started the first bit of my commitment video and I walked in and all the hats were right there and I was like, ‘It’s not even Wednesday yet and I’m thinking about grabbing a hat right now.’

“It’s part of the process.”

Foreman’s final five schools are Arizona State, Clemson, Georgia, LSU and USC.

The battle for Smith

Sam Spiegelman wrote that it is “neck and neck” between Georgia and LSU for Smith, the nation’s No. 1 ranked player.

“In terms of relationships, Georgia has been in good shape with quality and quantity,” Spiegelman wrote. “Smith has strong connections with everyone from defensive line coach Tray Scott to strength and conditioning coach Scott Cochran to head coach Kirby Smart. Smith is down to about 300 pounds thanks in part to Cochran's advice in reshaping his body for his senior season, which allowed him to climb up to No. 1 in the Rivals250 for 2021.

“As for the Tigers, Smith's best relationship may be with defensive line GA Christian LaCouture, who has been close with the five-star for years given his history of visiting LSU and attending games and camps. LaCouture went through the recruiting process and wound up picking the Tigers in 2012 out of Nebraska. LaCouture has been a constant for LSU and its pursuit of Smith along with head coach Ed Orgeron, defensive line coach Bill Johnson and area recruiter Greg McMahon.”

Eric Stokes wins SEC co-defensive player of the week