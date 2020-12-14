UGASports - Vandy game cancelled

Saturday’s game with Vanderbilt has been cancelled, the SEC announced Monday afternoon.

The game has been declared a no-contest, although the Bulldogs are working in what has been described as "feverishly" trying to find a new game against a non-conference foe.

"We're doing our due diligence," athletic director Greg McGarity said in a short phone interview.

Sources tell UGASports that Colorado State is one of the school which have been contacted.

According to a statement from the SEC, the game was cancelled due to the Vanderbilt unable to field a team above minimum roster requirements, consistent with SEC Covid-19 protocols.

According to VandySports.com publisher Chris Lee, the Commodores had nine players contact traced since this past weekend’s game at Tennessee.

The decision no doubt caught Bulldog head coach Kirby Smart by surprise.

Earlier in the day, Smart was asked by UGASports whether or not the game would take place.

At the time, he did.

“We are optimistic that Vandy is going to be able to play. That is not my expertise or my job to know exactly where they are. I am focused on us and where we are. We are optimistic we are going to be able to play," Smart said at the time. "They were able to play last week against Tennessee, and we are looking forward to getting ours seniors out there for one last home game. That’s really all we can control. That is all we are focused on is playing them.”

However, unless Georgia is successful in its quest to find a replacement, that means the team's 23 seniors will not have an opportunity to play one final time in Sanford Stadium.

Fifth-year player Prather Hudson was one of 23 seniors who missed out on an opportunity to walk when the original game was postponed, and he has got his fingers crossed that will not happen again.

“Who knows what it will be tomorrow, or the next day after that, but I know two weeks ago I was severely disappointed that I wasn’t going to get a Senior Day,” Hudson said during a Zoom session earlier in the afternoon.

More to come.

