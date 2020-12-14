Smart confident Saturday's game will be played

Kirby Smart said he is confident that Vanderbilt will be able to play Saturday’s game (Noon, SEC Network) after the original contest scheduled for two weeks ago was postponed due to Covid 19 issues within the Commodore program. “We are optimistic that Vandy is going to be able to play. That is not my expertise or my job to know exactly where they are. I am focused on us and where we are,” Smart said during Monday’s Zoom session with reporters. “We are optimistic we are going to be able to play. They were able to play last week against Tennessee, and we are looking forward to getting our seniors out there for one last home game. That’s really all we can control. That is all we are focused on is playing them.” Senior Prather Hudson certainly hopes that is the case. The fifth-year Bulldog was one of 23 players who missed out on an opportunity to walk when the original game was postponed, and he has got his fingers crossed that will not happen again. “Who knows what it will be tomorrow, or the next day after that, but I know two weeks ago I was severely disappointed that I wasn’t going to get a Senior Day,” Hudson said. “But I’m optimistic that we’ll be able to play. I’m confident that we’ll be able to have that competition." According to Chris Lee of Vandysports.com, Vanderbilt used 40 scholarship players in their 42-17 loss to the Vols and Monday reported that nine players are now subject to contact tracing. It is unclear as to what their status might be moving forward, or if the game is actually in danger of being played. That has not kept the rumor mill from grinding on, as some have suggested that there is a chance the Bulldogs might play one of the three SEC teams Georgia has yet to play – Ole Miss, LSU, and Texas A&M. There is just one not so small problem: each of those schools already has a game on Saturday, rescheduled as a result of early cancellations. Ole Miss is scheduled to play LSU, while Texas A&M travels to Tennessee. However, that did not stop Smart from being asked by a reporter if there was a chance the Bulldogs and Rebels, or another alternative opponent, could play if Vanderbilt is unable to make the trip. “I’m focused on Vanderbilt. We’re preparing to play Vanderbilt and we’re very optimistic they’re going to be able to play,” Smart said. “As I understand, I think Ole Miss has LSU for a game, unless I’m missing something here. That is not our thought or focus, and I really haven’t talked to the conference office about that.”

Injury Update

Smart said running back Kendall Milton (knee) did not play last week because the team’s medical staff wants to be completely sure he is healthy and ready to go. Milton has missed Georgia’s past four games after undergoing an arthroscopic procedure to correct an MCL issue. “We think Kendall is really close. He has worked really hard to get back and get himself in a position to be healthy. He felt like he was around 85-90 percent last week and probably could have played if he had to. We are fortunate that we didn’t have to,” Smart said. “He is going to have a long career and we want to protect that long career. It is not about one game with Kendall Milton, it’s about making sure he’s ready and prepared. I can promise you that he wants to get back out there. He loves the game; he works really hard at practice to do that. Our medical staff makes that decision.” Like Milton, safety Richard LeCounte also traveled to Missouri, although he did not dress out for the game. Smart hopes for him to be able to go in Saturday’s regular-season finale against Vanderbilt. “Richard did travel to Missouri and was great to have on the sideline and the other defensive backs. He has a lot of experience,” Smart said. “He didn’t dress but he was there with us on the sideline, so he provides a lot of value as a leader. We were hopeful to get him back, I can’t answer where he is, because I haven’t seen him run or do anything since Thursday.” One player who did return after missing the previous three games was nose tackle Jordan Davis, who got the start against the Tigers. “I thought he was a little rusty. He came back in and he was feeling his way out. He hadn’t been to the ground in a while and hadn’t had to tackle anybody live. He got to practice and was moving around pretty good,” Smart said. “I thought he did a really good job of fighting to stay in shape during the time he did not play, and that’s key for a big guy like himself. He changes the dynamic in the run game. He makes people think about running it inside because he’s really hard to move. So, when he’s in, we tend to get more perimeter run, passing game, and he stuffs the middle up. I was really proud of the way he led. He’s had a really positive attitude in the finish of these weeks to help him play well.” ...Smart also confirmed an earlier report by UGASports that freshman wide receiver Justin Robinson has recently missed time with a shoulder injury.



Smart feels for Gators' Marco Wilson

By now, you have seen the video of Florida defensive back Marco Wilson, whose shoe-throwing episode led to LSU kicking the game-winning field goal last Saturday in Gainesville. Monday, Smart was asked about the incident and said he felt sorry for the player he once recruited. “I hate it for Marco because he’s a great kid. He is a kid we recruited. I’ve known him for a long time,” Smart said. “His dad’s a high school coach in the Miami area. He’s a really good football player, and it’s tough, it’s unfortunate. Hopefully, he learns from the mistake and some teams can as well because no coach wants to see a game decided by things like that.” As for the incident itself, Smart said he and his coaches spend time each week in an attempt to remind players not to let those types of incidents occur. “We use those situations to say, ‘Hey, look, this guy celebrated, and they had to kick off from 15 yards back. Look at what it cost them. They returned it and kicked a field goal and won the game.’ Every time you have a teaching moment that kids can learn from, you do the best job you can to show them that, and hopefully, it hits home with one guy," Smart said. "Ultimately, the way you learn lessons is through those kinds of experiences and making mistakes.”

Will Prather Hudson return?

Could senior Prather Hudson take advantage of the NCAA’s blanket waiver and return to Georgia for a sixth year? With two degrees already under his belt, one might think he is ready to move on. However, when asked if there was a chance he may come back for one more season, the Columbus native did not rule it out. “I was able to get two degrees in finance and sports management, but who knows? I’ll have time to evaluate that after the season about what I’m going to do if I want to get that PhD or not,” Hudson said. “We’ll see.“ Hudson said he will talk with his family after the season before making a final decision. “Who knows?” he said.

Mathis transfers to Temple

Sophomore safety Lewis Cine said former teammate D’Wan Mathis will do well at his new home at Temple University. On Monday, Mathis announced he was transferring to become a member of the Owls since leaving the Bulldog program three weeks ago. “It was unfortunate he had to transfer but I hope things go well for D’Wan,” Cine said. “D’Wan is an amazing player. He’s very athletic and a very smart guy. I know his time here was short, but I feel he will do amazing things at Temple.”

News and Notes