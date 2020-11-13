UGASports - The Daily Recap: UGA-Georgia Tech won't happen in hoops either

The Daily Recap: UGA-Georgia Tech won't happen in hoops either
Why Georgia-Georgia Tech can’t happen in basketball either
Like football, the Georgia-Georgia Tech rivalry will not happen in basketball this year. Georgia men’s basketball coach Tom Crean spoke with reporters for 50 minutes (!!!) and explained why that was the case during his availability.
“Both schools tried to find a way, but due to changes in the conference scheduling, the existing non-conference scheduling that was there after Nov. 25, and the exam schedules being different, there were a lot of things that just didn’t make it work out,” Crean said.
Crean said the two schools should be able to play each other next season. This will mark the first time since the 1923-24 season that the rivals will not play each other in basketball.
“Like with football, it’s disappointing when two schools that have that kind of rivalry and the fans look forward to it can’t play,” Crean said. “But it’s situations beyond our control and we look forward to resuming it again next season.”
Around the League
Jim Donnan, Dayne Young, and Brent Rollins discussed the disrupted slate of games in the SEC. The guys then break down the remaining scheduled games including Arkansas at Florida, South Carolina at Ole Miss, and Vanderbilt at Kentucky.
Mouths of the South
On their Mouths of the South podcast, Sam Spiegelman and Chad Simmons spoke about a variety of recruiting stories, including outside linebacker Smael Mondon, athlete Xavian Sorey and defensive tackle Maason Smith—all of whom are Georgia targets.
Jordan Davis’ transformation
Let's put in the work now — @jordanxdavis99 knows what it takes to give it your all. Listen in 🎧#ATD #GoDawgs pic.twitter.com/OqkftshNEK— Georgia Football (@GeorgiaFootball) November 13, 2020
MVP
The exact moment Freddie Freeman locked up his MVP award pic.twitter.com/NpPvVZo12x— Wes Blankenship (@Wes_nship) November 13, 2020
This was an actual high school football game
The highest-scoring #iahsfb game of ALL-TIME!@RSMHawkFootball outscores Montezuma to move on to the 8-Player title game pic.twitter.com/z30dE1XqL2— Iowa Prep Sports (@iowaprepsports) November 12, 2020
Outside the Vent
Should Nebraska head coach Scott Frost be on the hot seat?
Four-star defensive tackle Marcus Bradley decommitted from Maryland.
The Ivy League has canceled all winter sports due to Covid-19.
The Pittsburgh-Georgia Tech game has been canceled due to Covid-19.
