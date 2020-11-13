UGASports - The Daily Recap: UGA-Georgia Tech won't happen in hoops either

Here is the Nov. 13 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.

Why Georgia-Georgia Tech can’t happen in basketball either

Like football, the Georgia-Georgia Tech rivalry will not happen in basketball this year. Georgia men’s basketball coach Tom Crean spoke with reporters for 50 minutes (!!!) and explained why that was the case during his availability.

“Both schools tried to find a way, but due to changes in the conference scheduling, the existing non-conference scheduling that was there after Nov. 25, and the exam schedules being different, there were a lot of things that just didn’t make it work out,” Crean said.

Crean said the two schools should be able to play each other next season. This will mark the first time since the 1923-24 season that the rivals will not play each other in basketball.

“Like with football, it’s disappointing when two schools that have that kind of rivalry and the fans look forward to it can’t play,” Crean said. “But it’s situations beyond our control and we look forward to resuming it again next season.”

Around the League

Jim Donnan, Dayne Young, and Brent Rollins discussed the disrupted slate of games in the SEC. The guys then break down the remaining scheduled games including Arkansas at Florida, South Carolina at Ole Miss, and Vanderbilt at Kentucky.