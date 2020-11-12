 UGASports - Mouths of the South Podcast: Too-close-to-call recruitments
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-11-12 09:28:15 -0600') }} football Edit

Mouths of the South Podcast: Too-close-to-call recruitments

Chad Simmons and Sam Spiegelman
Rivals.com

Rivals.com's Chad Simmons and Sam Spiegelman break down the latest recruiting and college football news in the South.

Open - Sam's cable is back!

2:00 - Too close to call on recruits in the 2021 class ...

2:45 - Bryce Foster

5:53 - Smael Mondon

9:10 - Xavian Sorey

11:25 - Tunmishe Adeleye

13:25 - SEC cancellations

18:50 - Four-star 2022 QB Tanner Bailey

20:43 - Four-star 2022 RB Emmanuel Henderson

23:15 - Jardin Gilbert

24:10 - Ausberry brothers (Austin and Jaiden)

25:09 - Maason Smith

30:33 - Preview of who we will see this week

*****

MORE: Thoughts on upcoming 2021 rankings | How recruiting is going for surprise teams in the Southeast

CLASS OF 2021 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Position | Team | State

CLASS OF 2022 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Position | Team | State

COVERAGE: Rivals Transfer Tracker | Rivals Camp Series

*****

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}