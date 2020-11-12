UGASports - Mouths of the South Podcast: Too-close-to-call recruitments

Mouths of the South Podcast: Too-close-to-call recruitments
Rivals.com's Chad Simmons and Sam Spiegelman break down the latest recruiting and college football news in the South.
Open - Sam's cable is back!
2:00 - Too close to call on recruits in the 2021 class ...
2:45 - Bryce Foster
5:53 - Smael Mondon
9:10 - Xavian Sorey
11:25 - Tunmishe Adeleye
13:25 - SEC cancellations
18:50 - Four-star 2022 QB Tanner Bailey
20:43 - Four-star 2022 RB Emmanuel Henderson
23:15 - Jardin Gilbert
24:10 - Ausberry brothers (Austin and Jaiden)
25:09 - Maason Smith
30:33 - Preview of who we will see this week
*****
MORE: Thoughts on upcoming 2021 rankings | How recruiting is going for surprise teams in the Southeast
CLASS OF 2021 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Position | Team | State
CLASS OF 2022 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Position | Team | State
COVERAGE: Rivals Transfer Tracker | Rivals Camp Series
*****