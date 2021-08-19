The Daily Recap: Tykee Smith is among the latest UGA injuries

Here is the Aug. 19 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.

Injury update

Defensive back Tykee Smith and tight end Darnell Washington both suffered foot injuries earlier this week in practice, head coach Kirby Smart confirmed on Wednesday.

These two injuries are the latest worry for a Georgia team that has seen a number of players hurt this preseason.

If Smith is unable to play the season opener against Clemson, Latavious Brini will be the favorite to start at the star position. Brini played well in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl against Cincinnati as he totaled five tackles and a pass breakup.

If Washington can’t play, John FitzPatrick and Brock Bowers are assured to earn extra reps.

Sources told Anthony Dasher that receiver Jermaine Burton (ankle) is at “90 percent” in terms of a recovery from his injury. Kearis Jackson (knee) and Warren Ericson (hand) are also both nearing returns.

Where Muschamp aids UGA

Will Muschamp was always going to play a vital role for Georgia as a defensive analyst. Now that he’s an on-field coach, Muschamp will have the ability to visit recruits this year. Given his track record, Muschamp should give the Bulldogs an extra boost in this department.

Latest on Washington

Blayne Gilmer wrote that defensive tackle Shone Washington (Warren Easton Senior/New Orleans) plans to commit to a school in September. Gilmer believes Washington would be a huge addition since Georgia does not have a true nose tackle yet in this year’s class.

“Washington has the ability to add some weight and be a true nose,” Gilmer wrote. “Pairing him with current commit Tyre West and a strong, versatile prospect like Christen Miller would be a solid defensive line class for Georgia.”

UGASports Live

Jim Donnan, Radi Nabulsi and Dayne Young reacted to Georgia's first fall scrimmage and explained what it meant for Georgia's first game against Clemson. They spent the second half of the show answering listener questions and getting good stories from Donnan about referees and stealing signs.