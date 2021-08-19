The Daily Recap: Tykee Smith is among the latest UGA injuries
Here is the Aug. 19 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.
Injury update
Defensive back Tykee Smith and tight end Darnell Washington both suffered foot injuries earlier this week in practice, head coach Kirby Smart confirmed on Wednesday.
These two injuries are the latest worry for a Georgia team that has seen a number of players hurt this preseason.
If Smith is unable to play the season opener against Clemson, Latavious Brini will be the favorite to start at the star position. Brini played well in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl against Cincinnati as he totaled five tackles and a pass breakup.
If Washington can’t play, John FitzPatrick and Brock Bowers are assured to earn extra reps.
Sources told Anthony Dasher that receiver Jermaine Burton (ankle) is at “90 percent” in terms of a recovery from his injury. Kearis Jackson (knee) and Warren Ericson (hand) are also both nearing returns.
Where Muschamp aids UGA
Will Muschamp was always going to play a vital role for Georgia as a defensive analyst. Now that he’s an on-field coach, Muschamp will have the ability to visit recruits this year. Given his track record, Muschamp should give the Bulldogs an extra boost in this department.
Latest on Washington
Blayne Gilmer wrote that defensive tackle Shone Washington (Warren Easton Senior/New Orleans) plans to commit to a school in September. Gilmer believes Washington would be a huge addition since Georgia does not have a true nose tackle yet in this year’s class.
“Washington has the ability to add some weight and be a true nose,” Gilmer wrote. “Pairing him with current commit Tyre West and a strong, versatile prospect like Christen Miller would be a solid defensive line class for Georgia.”
UGASports Live
Jim Donnan, Radi Nabulsi and Dayne Young reacted to Georgia's first fall scrimmage and explained what it meant for Georgia's first game against Clemson. They spent the second half of the show answering listener questions and getting good stories from Donnan about referees and stealing signs.
‘I always have a point to prove’
Hmm…
Outside the Vent
The programs with the most Rivals250 commitments.
The new rankings for the offensive linemen in the class of 2022.
A mandate from Washington’s governor means Washington State’s coach must receive the Covid-19 vaccine.
Nebraska’s being investigated for improper use of analysts and consultants.
About JFQ Lending
JFQ Lending, INC is a residential mortgage company licensed in nearly 40 states across the United States. They already have nearly 3,000 five-star reviews in less than three years, including nearly 1800 on the Better Business Bureau (where they carry an A+ rating, see here: BBB LINK).
Right now, interest rates on a 30 year fixed are under 3%, with 15 year fixed rates in the 1’s. As an exclusive offer, JFQ will cover any appraisal costs AND add an additional $500 credit for all Rivals members.
Here’s how you can reach them:
Website: JFQlending.com
Contact Info: Mcaldwell@jfqlending.com
Phone number: 480-447-6852