For Will Muschamp, this was supposed to be a reset year.

Over the past decade, Muschamp has been a head coach in nine seasons—at Florida from 2011-14, and at South Carolina from 2016-2020. His lone year as an assistant came as Auburn’s defensive coordinator in 2015.

Neither of his stints as a head coach ended well. In four years at Florida, Muschamp compiled a 28-21 record, going 17-15 in the SEC. At South Carolina, he went 28-30 with a conference record of 17-22. He was fired by both programs.

Although it hasn’t been rosy as a head coach, Muschamp is only 50 years old and will likely get at least one more crack at a gig down the road. This year, however, he was supposed to recharge as an analyst under his former collegiate teammate at his alma mater.

That is until it was announced that special teams coordinator Scott Cochran would take leave to address a health-related matter. Muschamp will now be an on-field coach this season, working primarily with special teams and assisting when needed on defense.