Injury bug bites again

Georgia’s season-opener against Clemson is less than three weeks away, and unfortunately for the Bulldogs, injuries continue to pile up.

Wednesday, Georgia confirmed that tight Darnell Washington and defensive back Tykee Smith both suffered foot injuries during practice on Tuesday. How long exactly each will be out remains unclear, although head coach Kirby Smart put a positive spin on the situation in a statement to beat writers.



“Darnell Washington and Tykee Smith sustained foot injuries during practice this week. They are both undergoing treatment and have an excellent prognosis," Smart said in a statement. "Their status is day to day.”

Neither injury comes at an opportune time.

Washington is expected to be one of the key cogs on offense for the Bulldogs after catching 10 passes for 166 yards as a true freshman. Smith, who transferred from West Virginia, has been competing with Latavious Brini for the starting position at Star.

If Washington has to miss the game in Charlotte against the Tigers, junior John FitzPatrick and freshman Brock Bowers would likely assume most of the reps at the position. The Bulldogs also have Ryland Goede and Brett Seither at the position.

Should Smith not be able to play, Brini would get the call at Star. The senior started last year’s Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl against Cincinnati and finished with a career-best five tackles, including two for lost yardage and a pass breakup.

These injuries come on the heels of an ankle injury suffered by wide receiver Jermaine Burton on the first day of camp. Fortunately, there's good news there.

Sources tell UGASports that Burton is back at practice and at “90 percent.” Fellow wideout Kearis Jackson, who has been worked back slowly since having his knee scoped several weeks ago is also close to returning.

Barring setbacks, both Burton and Jackson are expected to be good to go for the opener against the Tigers.

Other injured Bulldogs include center Warren Ericson, who Smart said Saturday was expected to be cleared this week, albeit with a cast on his injured hand.

Wide receiver Arik Gilbert is also questionable after Smart confirmed to reporters that he’s currently not at practice while dealing with what he described as a “personal issue.”

His status for the game is unclear.

Wide receivers Dominick Blaylock (ACL) and George Pickens (ACL) will both miss the game against Clemson.