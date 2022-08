The Daily Recap: 'To be drafted high, you want to go to Georgia'

Here is the Aug. 18 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.

NFL factory

This year’s NFL draft has Kavion Henderson (Leeds/Leeds, Ala.) thinking hard about joining the Georgia program. With 15 players selected in the NFL draft, the Bulldogs made quite an impression when it comes to thinking of the ultimate football goal.

"To be drafted high, you want to go to Georgia," Henderson said. "If you want to go to the NFL, you want to go to Georgia."

The four-star defensive end in the class of 2024 placed Georgia in his top five this week, with a commitment date scheduled for Nov. 6.

Georgia makes the cut for Hobbs

Class of 2023 defensive lineman Daevin Hobbs (Robinson/Concord, N.C.) had initially trimmed his list down to six schools, with Georgia not included. Recently, however, Georgia has been in steady contact, with defensive line coach Tray Scott keeping a line of communication open and using it often.

Although the Bulldogs entered his recruitment later than other programs, Georgia figures to be in the battle until Hobbs’ December commitment.

"I began talking to Coach Scott in early June," Hobbs said. "I went to Georgia (in late July) and worked out. Now Coach Scott and I talk very frequently. They'll send videos of drills at practice, one-on-ones, and things like that. I'm hearing from one of the coaches every day."

