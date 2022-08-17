Georgia building momentum with versatile 2023 DL Daevin Hobbs
Class of 2023 defensive lineman Daevin Hobbs had narrowed his recruitment down to six programs in early July: Alabama, Auburn, Michigan, North Carolina, Tennessee, and South Carolina.
Georgia defensive line coach Tray Scott had not initially contacted Hobbs until about a month prior.
Since Hobbs and Scott began talking, the relationship between Hobbs and the Dawgs' coaching staff has developed quickly. Georgia is building momentum with the four-star from the Tarheel State.
