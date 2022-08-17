Development, relationships put UGA in Kavion Henderson's top 5
"If you want to go to the NFL, you want to go to Georgia."
— Kavion Henderson
Kavion Henderson has the same goal as most other high school football players.
The 2024 Rivals100 defensive end from Alabama wants to play in the NFL one day. Not only that, he wants to be drafted high in order to cash in on a lucrative rookie contract.
Georgia's recent track record in that area earned the Bulldogs a place in Henderson's top five.
"To be drafted high, you want to go to Georgia," Henderson said. "If you want to go to the NFL, you want to go to Georgia."
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news