Kavion Henderson has the same goal as most other high school football players.

The 2024 Rivals100 defensive end from Alabama wants to play in the NFL one day. Not only that, he wants to be drafted high in order to cash in on a lucrative rookie contract.

Georgia's recent track record in that area earned the Bulldogs a place in Henderson's top five.

"To be drafted high, you want to go to Georgia," Henderson said. "If you want to go to the NFL, you want to go to Georgia."