UGASports - The Daily Recap: Tight end doubtful for opener

Here is the Sept. 23 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.

McKitty doubtful

It doesn’t look like Georgia will have tight end Tre’ McKitty available for Saturday’s opener against Arkansas. While McKitty hasn’t been ruled out, head coach Kirby Smart did say he is doubtful for the game.

“He’s doubtful for Saturday,” Smart said. “He’s up and running and moving around well. He got on the AlterG and been able to run some. We don’t think he’s going to make it in time for Saturday.”

Other options at tight end will include John FitzPatrick, Darnell Washington, Ryland Goede and Brett Seither.

Last year was last year

Georgia linebacker Monty Rice is aware about the hype the defense has received this offseason. A lot of that has to do with how the unit performed last year, which ended in a great defensive performance against Baylor in the Sugar Bowl.

But just because the Bulldogs played well defensively a year ago, it doesn’t guarantee they will this year. At least that’s how Rice is looking at it.

“We don’t need anyone on the team, especially on defense, to start feeling [full of themselves] based on last year,” Rice said. “We’ve been hyped up on Twitter, and all of that, that we did so great last year.”

‘This is it, Mama’

When Georgia commit Jackson Meeks took a trip to Athens, everything changed.

Meeks is from Phenix City, Alabama, which is most certainly Auburn country. And his family is steep in Auburn roots. His mother, Genniefer Meeks, said her oldest brother played center for Pat Dye at Auburn.

But after Meeks exploded with a huge game against Hoover, Georgia offered and showed a lot of recruiting attention. Meeks returned the favor with a visit to Athens, although he couldn’t meet with the coaches and tour the facilities.

But he still went with the family to see the city and campus.

"I took him up there. I said, 'I'll take you up there to see it,' because we had our home talks and I said, 'I'll take you up there and see the campus.' We got the opportunity to tour the facility as much as we could, as far as COVID could allow us," Genniefer Meeks said. "We couldn't go inside anywhere, but we toured the entire campus and downtown and he was just like, 'This is it, Mama, this is it.' It was just me and him. I said, 'Baby, it's your future and I'm going to support you. If it's Georgia, it's Georgia.' It was nothing but goodness."

New technology helping players stay safe

The SEC announced it has partnered with KINEXON to improve the league’s contact tracing efforts. Student-athletes will be provided SafeTags to help the league monitor who might have been in close contact with a potential person who may test positive for Covid-19.

“Through this new relationship with KINEXON, the SEC is committed to using innovative technology to provide solutions for use by our member institutions as we all work to support a healthy environment for student-athletes,” SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey said in a statement. “KINEXON provides the SEC with a modern and effective solution to meet the unique contact tracing challenges associated with football.”

Stokes jokes about Pickens pushing off

A clip of George Pickens and Eric Stokes recently went viral, with Pickens catching a deep pass on the veteran corner. Stokes jokingly said Pickens got the separation due to a push off.

“I mean, I’m going to always say push off,” Stokes said of the clip in which Pickens caught a touchdown pass. “But you already know in the SEC they don’t call offensive pass interference, so we just have to play it.”

Top 5 plays from Dawgs in the NFL