McKitty doubtful for Saturday

It appears that tight end Tre’ McKitty will not be available for Georgia in its season-opener Saturday at Arkansas (4 p.m., SEC Network). McKitty underwent arthroscopic surgery a little over three weeks ago, but according to head coach Kirby Smart, he will not be ready to go against the Razorbacks. “He’s doubtful for Saturday,” Smart said. “He’s up and running and moving around well. He got on the AlterG (anti-gravity treadmill) and has been able to run some. We don’t think he’s going to make it in time for Saturday.” John FitzPatrick and freshmen Darnell Washington, Ryland Goede, and Brett Seither are expected to handle the duties on Saturday.

Tre' McKitty is offically listed as doubtful for Saturday's game. (Tony Walsh/UGA Sports Communications)

Keeping the defense humble

Smart seemed to be taking a subtle dig at the preseason all-conference teams, which typically have listed just two of his players among its first-team members. This comes despite the Bulldogs having the SEC’s top returning defense in terms of fewest points scored and fewest rushing yards allowed. The recent SEC Coaches Preseason squad listed only Jordan Davis and Richard LeCounte among its first team. “I didn’t think we had a lot of preseason hype with our defense in terms of All-SEC guys. I would think that all the better defenses are somewhere else, because I don’t know that we put but two guys maybe?” Smart said. “I don’t know. Richard (LeCounte) and Jordan (Davis) were the only two I noticed on the accolades. For us to have all the great players, they’re certainly not getting recognized that way.” That's not to say Smart does not want to see some improvement from last year’s defensive squad. “There are a lot of things we can do better than last year, which is to create more turnovers, trying to create the havoc that we talked about last year but didn’t get to do it at the rate we would like to do it,” he said. “I did think we played good in the red area, and we did a pretty good job on the third downs. At the end of the day, we kept people from scoring, and that was probably the most important stat there is with the defense we had.”

Stokes likes what he sees from Rosemy, Burton

When asked about which two of Georgia’s young receivers have stood out to him, Jermaine Burton and Marcus Rosemy topped the list for cornerback Eric Stokes. “I love guarding them any and every chance I get. Burton is always calling me out for any little competition, because he knows for a fact I’m going to push him, I’m going to talk my smack, I’m going to do everything to him to make him better,” Stokes said. “Rosemy, I’m going to talk my smack to him, too, because I’m going to push him. He's always getting mad, but he's always saying, 'Make me better, make me better,' so that's what I'm doing. I’m doing everything in my power to make him better.” Speaking of freshmen, Smart also updated the progress of fellow freshman Ladd McConkey. “He’s fast. He's athletic. He's got really good hands, and he comes to work every day. He's a guy who has worked some of our scout team, and he competes. He blocks. He’s a lot more physical than you would expect a guy his size to be, and he’s gotten bigger since he’s been here. I'm excited about him and his development. He works so hard each day and has really good ball skills and has caught the ball well."

