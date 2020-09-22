UGASports - Eric Stokes jokes about a push off in matchup with George Pickens

And before he’s even taken a snap in 2020, Stokes has been put in the limelight following a clip from “SEC Inside” that showed sophomore wideout George Pickens getting the best of him, which isn’t really something of which to be ashamed.

Ahead of the 2020 campaign, Stokes was named to several watch lists including the Bednarik Award (collegiate defensive player of the year), the Paycom Jim Thorpe Award (nation's top defensive back) and the Bronko Nagurski Trophy (nation's top defensive player). Stokes was also named on the Wuerffel Trophy watch list, which is awarded to the player “who best combines exemplary community service with athletic and academic achievement.”

Third-year defensive back Eric Stokes is coming off a fantastic year that ended with him earning a spot on the Associated Press All-SEC 2nd Team last season. Stokes led the team in pass breakups and didn’t miss a contest.

“I mean, I’m going to always say push off,” Stokes said of the clips in which Pickens caught a touchdown pass. “But you already know in the SEC they don’t call offensive pass interference, so we just have to play it.”

He continued on to state that “Iron sharpens iron. Me and George go at it every day. I know for a fact that he’s going to make me better and I’m going to make him better. Every day we go out there, we’re pushing each other to be the best that we can be. If he catches a ball, I’m mad. I’ll still tell him no matter what ‘That was a great catch, but next play I’m fixing to get you.'”

All of that iron sharpening could result in even better defensive results from a team that led the nation in scoring defense. The Covington, Georgia, native preached on the importance of defensive takeaways and stated the Bulldogs secondary could improve in that facet this year.

“We want the ball. The ball, the ball, the ball. We didn’t create as many turnovers as we would’ve liked to. We’re trying to do anything to get the ball out. Rip at it. If the ball is in the air, it’s ours. That’s the biggest thing we can work on as a defense.”

The Georgia defensive backs are a deep group as J.R. Reed was the lone significant departure. Senior safety Richard LeCounte has stepped in as the leader of that secondary.

“He’s the head huncho. The top dog,” said Stokes of LeCounte. “He’s the leader. Whatever Richard calls, we’re going to play it. Just seeing his growth, we know we can depend on Richard and lean on him. He’s our guy. It’s just a great thing to see him growing into that leadership role.”

Georgia’s secondary will face Feliepe Franks this Saturday. Franks last played the Bulldogs in 2018 with Florida, going 13-for-21 for only 105 yards with a touchdown and an interception. He also ran for a score.



