The Daily Recap: Three keys to victory in UGA's game against Tennessee

Here is the Nov. 13 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.

Keys to the game

Anthony Dasher wrote what he noted as the three keys to Georgia’s game against Tennessee. Those keys are listed below.

Contain quarterback Hendon Hooker: It’s probably fair to say that Hooker is probably the biggest quarterback challenge the Bulldogs have faced this year. He’s mature, he’s played a ton of football, and he’s shown he’s capable of creating explosive plays. Hooker has five touchdown passes of 70-plus yards, which is the same amount Tennessee had from 2017-2020 combined. Bulldog defensive backs will need to keep their head on a swivel and hope the front seven continues to excel at getting after Hooker and keeping him out of his comfort zone.

Be prepared for the tempo: Tennessee is one of the fastest-starting offensive teams in the SEC, and their tempo is a big reason why. As Smart has mentioned several times, it’s something you just cannot simulate in practice, and when you see it live for the first time, it can take you a series or two to adjust. The quicker the Bulldogs do that, the easier the afternoon will be.

Stop the run: Georgia has done a very good job at this season, although Missouri was able to have some success last week with its quarterbacks running the ball. This is something Hooker is very adept at doing as well, so eliminating that part of his game, plus stymying Tennessee’s running backs, will force the Vols to become a one-dimensional team.

Staff predictions

Although Tennessee possesses a downfield vertical passing attack, Ben Bachmann believes Georgia’s secondary will have a great game. Bachmann, like every UGASports staffer, picked the Bulldogs to win.

“Tennessee has the best passing offense Georgia has faced,” Bachmann wrote. “Kelee Ringo and Derion Kendrick are far superior to Alabama, Kentucky, and Florida's CB duos. I see a big day out of both CBs. Look for Georgia to shut down Cedric Tillman like they did to Treylon Burks and Wan'Dale Robinson. The main issue Tennessee will face is this defensive line. Tennessee's OL is very bad and will be one dimensional in this game. Nolan Smith could have his best game of the season as a pass rusher.

“Tennessee's defense is not very good. Tennessee will have to be effective rushing four and stopping the run without stacking the box. Georgia will be able to run the ball and win one on one in coverage vs this defense. With all that being said give me Georgia to win and cover.”

Bachmann predicted a 42-13 Georgia victory.

Rogue Thoughts

Tennessee has the potential to be a trap game for Georgia. At the same time, the Bulldogs have been so focused that it may not matter how well Tennessee plays. In addition, the column touches on how Georgia has dismantled Florida in more ways than just on the field.

PFF matchups

Trent Smallwood broke down Georgia and Tennessee’s matchups using the Pro Football Focus grades for each player. The Bulldogs’ tight ends appear to have a decent advantage over the Volunteers’ safeties.

“The Vols will have to limit the talented tight ends for the Bulldogs,” Smallwood wrote. “True freshman Brock Bowers has caught 28 of his 35 targets (80-percent) for 493 yards and six touchdowns. Sophomore Darnell Washington has hauled in all nine of his targets for 114 yards. Getting receiver Jermaine Burton back healthy has also been key for this big-play offense. Burton has caught 16-of-17 targets (94.1-percent) for 300 yards and three touchdowns.”

Humphrey commits to Georgia

Georgia added additional insult to injury to Florida by securing a commitment from cornerback prospect Julian Humphrey (Clear Lake/Houston, Texas) on Friday. Humphrey was previously committed to Florida. His commitment came a day after Georgia was able to flip class of 2023 four-star receiver Raymond Cottrell (Milton/Milton, Fla.) from the Gators.

Clear Lake head coach Larry McRae told Jed May that Georgia is getting a confident cornerback.

​​"He wants them to throw it over there," McRae said. "He kind of has that mentality where he gets a little, he gets upset if they don’t throw it over there, like come on now, try to throw it over here. You can see that. He’s got confidence in his abilities. He knows he’s long and rangy and can run. He’s a tough matchup for any receiver, really, out there."

Smallwood broke down Humphrey’s film and noted how well he plays in man coverage.

“Humphrey is a guy that can come in and play immediately for the Bulldogs, whether it be in the two-deep on defense or on special teams,” Smallwood wrote. “Georgia could lose up to four starters in the secondary this season, and will be looking to reload at the position in 2022. It's hard to nail down who exactly Humphrey reminds me of on the field, but I can see a lot of former Northwestern and now Browns cornerback Greg Newsome II similarities when it comes to speed, athleticism, and versatility.”