Rivals100 cornerback Julian Humphrey commits to Georgia

Georgia has poached yet another commitment from SEC East rival Florida. Class of 2022 defensive back Julian Humphrey has announced his decision to commit to the Georgia Bulldogs. This decision has been imminent for a while now. Humphrey committing to Georgia today, just one day after four-star 2023 wide receiver Raymond Cottrell flipped from Florida to Georgia, adds some sting to this one for the Gators.

Humphrey had been committed to Florida since May 27, 2021, and announced his decommitment from the Gators on Monday night, October 25, 2021. The announcement actually came when UGASports was live on air for an episode of RUMORS vs. FACTS.

Humphrey shared with UGASports his reasoning behind decomitting from the Gators.

“I just felt like I hadn’t really found a home yet,” Humphrey said. “Florida is kind of going through it on the defensive side of the ball and I wanted to open things up and really think about it. It’s a long, lifetime decision.”

Humphrey also gave comments on why Georgia ultimately gained his commitment.

“I wanted to go somewhere that I knew I’d be developed and coached to the fullest,” Humphrey said. “I wanted to go to a school that has a history and the experience of coaching first-round draft picks.”

Jahmile Addae, Will Muschamp, and Kirby Smart we’re all heavily involved in making Humphrey a part of Georgia’s Class of 2022. “Coach Addae started talking to me and building the relationship,” Humphrey said. “Also, I talk to Coach Will Muschamp every single day. Coach Kirby, we talk on the phone two or three times a week and we text every other day. All three of those guys have been showing me love ever since the first day. They’ve been telling me how much they want me and how they’ll use me, and what they can do with my potential.”

The Houston corner originally made his decision to commit to the Gators prior to an unofficial visit to Athens in early June. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, Humphrey was unable to get on-campus at Georgia prior to that. However, Georgia made up for the lost time in a hurry.

UGASports saw Humphrey at the Rivals Five-Star Challenge in mid-June. At that point in time, Humphrey told UGASports he had taken a low-key visit to Athens just prior. At that point and time, Humphrey did not want that information out.

Something changed later that month. Humphrey went from being hesitant to talk about even visiting Georgia publicly to posting a photoshoot of himself donning the red and black.