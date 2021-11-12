Preview: No. 1 Georgia at Tennessee

Ok, by now you probably understand what’s at stake.

Yes, Georgia already has secured itself a spot in the SEC Championship game, but to steal a line from Paul Johnson, the Bulldogs have bigger fish to fry.

Here’s why.

We’ll start with Saturday’s game at Tennessee. Here’s the deal: Kirby Smart would probably have me drawn and quartered for saying this, but in this sportswriter’s opinion, the Bulldogs will feel very good about their playoff chances should they upend the Volunteers. With apologies to Charleston Southern and Georgia Tech, this will be the Bulldogs’ final challenge of the regular season before the SEC Championship.

Some of my own colleagues here at UGASports may disagree, but finish the regular season undefeated, and Georgia will be one of the four playoff teams, regardless of what happens in Atlanta three weeks from now.

A win Saturday will also give the Bulldogs a 10-0 record for the first time since 1982.

But first things first. Getting past Tennessee is Job One for the Bulldogs.

Unless you haven’t been paying attention, Saturday’s contest has been billed as a battle between Tennessee’s high-powered offense under first-year head coach Josh Heupel and what’s been deemed a “generational defense” for the Bulldogs.

Although Georgia is actually ahead of Tennessee in regard to scoring offense, the Vols’ penchant for tempo and explosives has been a huge focus for Smart and his defensive coaches.

In Virginia Tech grad transfer Hendon Hooker, Tennessee finally has the quarterback it's been looking for. Hooker has posted some huge numbers, completing 129 of 186 passes for 1,894 yards and 21 touchdowns (with just two interceptions) while also rushing 112 times for 457 yards and four scores.

For Georgia, the task is simple: Contain Hooker as effectively as possible and take advantage of a Tennessee defense that ranks 12th in the SEC, giving up almost 29 points per game.

The Vols are also next to last in the league in pass defense, allowing 264.7 yards per contest, which bodes well for both Stetson Bennett and JT Daniels, each of whom we expect to see in action.

Of course, the Bulldogs will go into the game missing some important pieces.

Left tackle Jamaree Salyer (foot) is expected to miss his second straight game, while wide receiver Arian Smith (three catches, 102 yards, and two touchdowns) is out for the year after breaking his leg in practice Wednesday.

Then there's linebacker Adam Anderson, who is presumably out for the year after being charged with felony rape on Wednesday.

While those absences certainly don't do the Bulldogs any favors, this remains a team with an extraordinary amount of talent and depth, which they’ll depend on hopefully to carry them to another victory against the rival Volunteers.