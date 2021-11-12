Preview: No. 1 Georgia at Tennessee
WHEN: Saturday, 3 p.m.
WHERE: Neyland Stadium
RECORD: Georgia 9-0, 7-0, Tennessee 5-4, 3-3
TV/RADIO: CBS (Brad Nessler, Gary Danielson, Jamie Erdhal); Georgia Bulldog Radio Network (Scott Howard, Eric Zeier, DJ Shockley); Sirius/XM/Internet: 81/81/81
Players to Watch
Georgia: QB Stetson Bennett, QB JT Daniels, RB Zamir White, RB James Cook, RB Kenny McIntosh, TE Brock Bowers, TE Darnell Washington, WR Jermaine Burton, WR Ladd McConkey, C Sedrick Van Pran, NG Jordan Davis, DT Devonte Wyatt, DT Jalen Carter, DE Travon Walker, OLB Nolan Smith, LB Nakobe Dean, CB Derion Kendrick, CB Kelee Ringo, S Lewis Cine, S Christopher Smith
Tennessee: QB Hendon Hooker, RB Tiyonn Evans, WR JaVonta Payton, WR Velus Jones, WR Cedric Tilman, TE Jacob Warren, LT Darnell Wright, C Cooper Mays, RT Cade Mays, DE Ja’Quain Blakely, DT Matthew Butler, DT Elijah Simmons, WLB Jeremy Banks, MLB Aaron Beasley, CB Alontae Taylor, CB Warren Burrell, S Jaylen McCollough.
Saturday's Game
Ok, by now you probably understand what’s at stake.
Yes, Georgia already has secured itself a spot in the SEC Championship game, but to steal a line from Paul Johnson, the Bulldogs have bigger fish to fry.
Here’s why.
We’ll start with Saturday’s game at Tennessee. Here’s the deal: Kirby Smart would probably have me drawn and quartered for saying this, but in this sportswriter’s opinion, the Bulldogs will feel very good about their playoff chances should they upend the Volunteers. With apologies to Charleston Southern and Georgia Tech, this will be the Bulldogs’ final challenge of the regular season before the SEC Championship.
Some of my own colleagues here at UGASports may disagree, but finish the regular season undefeated, and Georgia will be one of the four playoff teams, regardless of what happens in Atlanta three weeks from now.
A win Saturday will also give the Bulldogs a 10-0 record for the first time since 1982.
But first things first. Getting past Tennessee is Job One for the Bulldogs.
Unless you haven’t been paying attention, Saturday’s contest has been billed as a battle between Tennessee’s high-powered offense under first-year head coach Josh Heupel and what’s been deemed a “generational defense” for the Bulldogs.
Although Georgia is actually ahead of Tennessee in regard to scoring offense, the Vols’ penchant for tempo and explosives has been a huge focus for Smart and his defensive coaches.
In Virginia Tech grad transfer Hendon Hooker, Tennessee finally has the quarterback it's been looking for. Hooker has posted some huge numbers, completing 129 of 186 passes for 1,894 yards and 21 touchdowns (with just two interceptions) while also rushing 112 times for 457 yards and four scores.
For Georgia, the task is simple: Contain Hooker as effectively as possible and take advantage of a Tennessee defense that ranks 12th in the SEC, giving up almost 29 points per game.
The Vols are also next to last in the league in pass defense, allowing 264.7 yards per contest, which bodes well for both Stetson Bennett and JT Daniels, each of whom we expect to see in action.
Of course, the Bulldogs will go into the game missing some important pieces.
Left tackle Jamaree Salyer (foot) is expected to miss his second straight game, while wide receiver Arian Smith (three catches, 102 yards, and two touchdowns) is out for the year after breaking his leg in practice Wednesday.
Then there's linebacker Adam Anderson, who is presumably out for the year after being charged with felony rape on Wednesday.
While those absences certainly don't do the Bulldogs any favors, this remains a team with an extraordinary amount of talent and depth, which they’ll depend on hopefully to carry them to another victory against the rival Volunteers.
Three keys for Georgia
… Contain quarterback Hendon Hooker: It’s probably fair to say that Hooker is probably the biggest quarterback challenge the Bulldogs have faced this year. He’s mature, he’s played a ton of football, and he’s shown he’s capable of creating explosive plays. Hooker has five touchdown passes of 70-plus yards, which is the same amount Tennessee had from 2017-2020 combined. Bulldog defensive backs will need to keep their head on a swivel and hope the front seven continues to excel at getting after Hooker and keeping him out of his comfort zone.
… Be prepared for the tempo: Tennessee is one of the fastest-starting offensive teams in the SEC, and their tempo is a big reason why. As Smart has mentioned several times, it’s something you just cannot simulate in practice, and when you see it live for the first time, it can take you a series or two to adjust. The quicker the Bulldogs do that, the easier the afternoon will be.
… Stop the run: Georgia has done a very good job at this season, although Missouri was able to have some success last week with its quarterbacks running the ball. This is something Hooker is very adept at doing as well, so eliminating that part of his game, plus stymying Tennessee’s running backs, will force the Vols to become a one-dimensional team.
Injury Update
WR Arian Smith (out): Smith suffered a broken leg in practice and is out for the year.
OT Jamaree Salyer (questionable): Salyer missed last week’s game with a foot injury. Although he's practiced and is able to put weight on his foot, his status for Saturday remains questionable. If he cannot play, redshirt freshman Broderick Jones will start his second straight person.
RB Kendall Milton (doubtful): Milton is expected to miss his third straight game with an MCL (non-surgical) injury.
WR Dom Blaylock (out): Blaylock continues to rehab his injured hamstring but remains out.
WR George Pickens (out): Pickens (ACL) is now working as a member of the scout team, but his return is not imminent per Smart.
WR Justin Robinson (questionable): Robinson is questionable with a hamstring injury.
OL Tate Ratledge (out): Out for the year with Lisfranc injury.
DB Tykee Smith (out): Out for the year with a torn ACL.
LB Trezman Marshall (out): Marshall will miss the year with a knee injury.
LB Rian Davis (out): Davis will miss the year with a quad injury.
CB Jalen Kimber (out): Kimber is out for the year with a shoulder injury.
Prediction
Tennessee is the most explosive team Georgia has played. I’ll grant you that. The Vols have five touchdown passes of over 70 yards.
But here’s the deal: Alabama defeated Tennessee 52-24. The Crimson Tide does not have a defense as good as Georgia's. Tennessee defeated Kentucky 45-42. Georgia’s defense is better than the Wildcats'. Georgia’s offense is better than the Wildcats'.
You’re probably starting to get my drift. Tennessee will look to start quickly on offense, which they've done all year. If that happens, then Georgia’s job gets a little tougher. However, if the Bulldogs adjust to that tempo and slow Tennessee down—well. Couple that with the fact a little birdie tells me Georgia’s defense is tired of hearing how the Vols’ offense is supposed to score more points against the Bulldogs than anybody all year has Jordan Davis and company, in a cranky mood. Call me crazy. Georgia 52, Tennessee 14.