The Daily Recap: Three keys to defeating South Carolina

Here is the Sept. 18 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.

Keys of the game

Anthony Dasher previewed Georgia’s game against South Carolina, listing three keys to the game for the Bulldogs.

Here are the keys to the game:

“Create more explosive plays in the run game: Georgia is still going to take its shots and try to create explosive plays in the passing game,” Dasher wrote. "The Bulldogs want to get the running game on track. With the exception of a fourth-quarter drive against Clemson, the Bulldogs didn't get a ton done in the opener against the Tigers. Last week against UAB, the Blazers stacked the line of scrimmage. Georgia still rushed for 163 yards, but would love to start creating more big plays.

“Win the line of scrimmage: We might as well say this every week, but it’s true. South Carolina is going to have its hands full trying to contain Georgia’s front seven. It’s going to be up to the Bulldogs’ front seven to make sure that doesn't happen.

“Get the kicking game back on track: Punter Jake Camarda has been wonderful, but the Bulldogs need to see kicker Jack Podlesny regain his consistency. Kirby Smart gave Podlesny his vote of confidence earlier this week, but after missing field goals in each of Georgia’s first two game, the junior needs to regain the touch that made him one of the best in the SEC last season.”

3-2-1 Report

In this week’s 3-2-1 Report, Radi Nabulsi revealed the state of the program heading into this week’s rivalry game. Considering the history of this game—especially given recent events—Nabulsi is expecting Georgia to win big.

Staff predictions

To no one’s surprise, every UGASports staffer picked Georgia to defeat South Carolina. Paul Maharry predicted a decisive 38-7 victory.

“I said last week that the offense would be vanilla and I was totally wrong,” Maharry wrote. “This week, I'm torn as to whether the offense will rely on the running game or just continue to tie records with passing touchdowns. I do think that Georgia wins by a large margin and that South Carolina just doesn't have the manpower on the offensive line to keep up with Georgia's unreal defense. This should be a fun one under the lights in Sanford for the fans and the Dawgs will walk away 3-0.”

PFF matchup

Trent Smallwood listed the key matchups for the Georgia-South Carolina based on how Pro Football Focus has graded the players to date. Based on the player grades, one area Smallwood thinks Georgia could see a boost is in the run game.

Wayne impressed by UGA defense

Georgia is hoping it can continue to impress edge rusher Jayden Wayne (Lincoln/Tacoma, Wash.) in its recruiting pursuit. To date, Wayne said the Bulldogs’ defense has done its part to keep his interest alive and well.

Simmons happy with UGA visit

Class of 2023 defensive lineman Terry Simmons (Calvary Day School/Savannah, Ga.) visited Georgia for its win over UAB and liked what he saw both on the field and with how the coaching staff interacted with recruits.

Simmons spoke to Jed May in detail about his experience.

The Five Pioneers

Patrick Garbin wrote about the “First Five”—Georgia’s first Black football athletes to play at the university. Those players were Horace King, Clarence Pope, Richard Appleby, Larry West and Chuck Kinnebrew.

“The foundation laid by the First Five in 1971 eventually led to the Georgia football program signing seven African-American players in 1974,” Garbin wrote. “This included the program’s first black quarterback, Anthony (Tony) Flanagan, and the first African-American signee hailing from outside the Deep South, running back Kevin McLee. Just a year later, the Bulldogs signed a dozen black players, or nearly half of its recruiting class. That same year, the Georgia athletic department hired its first black assistant coach, Calvin Jones. Finally, in 1986, Georgia football employed its first full-time, on-field black assistant with the hiring of receivers coach Ray Sherman.

“The First Five will always be recognized and praised—and rightfully so—as the group synonymous with the integration of the Bulldog football program. While also paving the way for the subsequent black players and coaches to represent the University of Georgia, the group’s impact on the school’s football history is immeasurable.”

LFG