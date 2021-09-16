Top 12 prospect Jayden Wayne impressed by aggressive Georgia defense
Jayden Wayne is one of the top edge defenders in the Class of 2023. Georgia defensive coordinator Dan Lanning is always scouring the country for top-tier talents at the defensive end and outside linebacker positions. Lanning personally coaches those positions for Georgia's defense and has identified Wayne as a priority target.
Wayne made the trip to Athens this summer all the way from his hometown in Tacoma, Washington. The 6-foot-6, 245-pound four-star spoke with UGASports about not only that visit but also his conversations with Lanning since September 1.
