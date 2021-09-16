Jayden Wayne is one of the top edge defenders in the Class of 2023. Georgia defensive coordinator Dan Lanning is always scouring the country for top-tier talents at the defensive end and outside linebacker positions. Lanning personally coaches those positions for Georgia's defense and has identified Wayne as a priority target.

Wayne made the trip to Athens this summer all the way from his hometown in Tacoma, Washington. The 6-foot-6, 245-pound four-star spoke with UGASports about not only that visit but also his conversations with Lanning since September 1.