Preview: South Carolina at No. 2 Georgia

It’s been another week with plenty of questions about quarterbacks as Georgia prepares for Saturday’s SEC opener against South Carolina.

Will JT Daniels’ oblique feel well enough to allow him to resume his role as the Bulldogs’ starter, or will Stetson Bennett receive another opportunity to see if he can replicate last week’s performance against UAB?

On Wednesday, head coach Kirby Smart said Daniels feels the best he has since the injury first occurred. Offensive lineman Jamaree Salyer suggested as much when he told the media that both Bennett and Daniels were splitting reps, presumably with the first team.

South Carolina has some quarterback issues of its own. Former Oconee County standout Zeb Noland started the first two games for the Gamecocks. However, during Thursday night’s call-in show, head coach Shane Beamer indicated that Luke Doty appears ready after sitting out with a foot injury.

In last year’s 45-16 loss to the Bulldogs, Doty completed 18 of 22 passes for 190 yards and a touchdown.

However, Georgia’s defense has been nothing short of spectacular.

The Bulldogs have yet to allow an offensive touchdown and are third in the SEC with 10 sacks.

Although Georgia is favored by 32 points, it doesn't sound like the Bulldogs are taking the Gamecocks lightly.

It was just two years ago when South Carolina came in and upset another heavily favored Bulldog team, 20-17, in double-overtime.

Per defensive end Travon Walker, the loss still sits with him and other Georgia veterans who do not intend to let history repeat itself.

“We still remember that,” Walker said. “Nobody wants to have that happen again.”