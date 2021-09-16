Preview: South Carolina at No. 2 Georgia
WHERE: Sanford Stadium
WHEN: Saturday, 7 p.m.
RECORDS: Georgia 2-0, 0-0; South Carolina 2-0, 0-0
TV: ESPN (Sean McDonough, Todd Blackledge, Molly McGrath; Radio: Georgia Bulldog Radio Network (Scott Howard, Eric Zeier, DJ Shockley); Learfield College Football Saturday Night (Kate Scott, Mike Golic); Sirius/XM/Internet (134/190/961)
The Game
It’s been another week with plenty of questions about quarterbacks as Georgia prepares for Saturday’s SEC opener against South Carolina.
Will JT Daniels’ oblique feel well enough to allow him to resume his role as the Bulldogs’ starter, or will Stetson Bennett receive another opportunity to see if he can replicate last week’s performance against UAB?
On Wednesday, head coach Kirby Smart said Daniels feels the best he has since the injury first occurred. Offensive lineman Jamaree Salyer suggested as much when he told the media that both Bennett and Daniels were splitting reps, presumably with the first team.
South Carolina has some quarterback issues of its own. Former Oconee County standout Zeb Noland started the first two games for the Gamecocks. However, during Thursday night’s call-in show, head coach Shane Beamer indicated that Luke Doty appears ready after sitting out with a foot injury.
In last year’s 45-16 loss to the Bulldogs, Doty completed 18 of 22 passes for 190 yards and a touchdown.
However, Georgia’s defense has been nothing short of spectacular.
The Bulldogs have yet to allow an offensive touchdown and are third in the SEC with 10 sacks.
Although Georgia is favored by 32 points, it doesn't sound like the Bulldogs are taking the Gamecocks lightly.
It was just two years ago when South Carolina came in and upset another heavily favored Bulldog team, 20-17, in double-overtime.
Per defensive end Travon Walker, the loss still sits with him and other Georgia veterans who do not intend to let history repeat itself.
“We still remember that,” Walker said. “Nobody wants to have that happen again.”
Three keys for Georgia
Create more explosive plays in the run game: Georgia is still going to take its shots and try to create explosive plays in the passing game. The Bulldogs want to get the running game on track. With the exception of a fourth-quarter drive against Clemson, the Bulldogs didn't get a ton done in the opener against the Tigers. Last week against UAB, the Blazers stacked the line of scrimmage. Georgia still rushed for 163 yards, but would love to start creating more big plays.
Win the line of scrimmage: We might as well say this every week, but it’s true. South Carolina is going to have its hands full trying to contain Georgia’s front seven. It’s going to be up to the Bulldogs’ front seven to make sure that doesn't happen.
Get the kicking game back on track: Punter Jake Camarda has been wonderful, but the Bulldogs need to see kicker Jack Podlesny regain his consistency. Kirby Smart gave Podlesny his vote of confidence earlier this week, but after missing field goals in each of Georgia’s first two game, the junior needs to regain the touch that made him one of the best in the SEC last season.
Injury Update
…QB JT Daniels: It’s looking increasingly like Daniels will be able to play after missing last week with an oblique injury. Will he start? That’s the question. Daniels has practiced all week, and per Smart, feels the best he has since the injury.
…TE Darnell Washington: Washington has ditched the boot and did some running this week, but it appears he is still doubtful for Saturday. Perhaps, next week.
…DB Tykee Smith: Smith is in the same boat as Washington. Smith is no longer wearing a boot but is likely to get another week before he is back on the field.
…WR Kearis Jackson: Jackson has actually played in the first two games, serving as the team’s top punt returner. However, he has yet to get back in the rotation at wide receiver following the procedure on his knee several months ago. However, per Smart, Jackson could get a chance to get back to catching passes this week.
…Offensive lineman Tate Ratledge is out for the year after undergoing Lisfranc surgery.
…Backup linebacker Rian Davis is believed to be out after undergoing a procedure on his knee earlier this week.
...WR George Pickens remains out while recovering from an ACL injury.
Prediction
Saturday's SEC opener sets up well for the Bulldogs, despite the fact that Sanford Stadium may be a bit soggy with rain that's projected to be in the area. The Bulldogs are favored by 32 points at last check, which, off-hand, certainly sounds like a lot for a conference game. While the quarterback situation will obviously bear watching, it's Georgia's defense that continues to come up huge and will do so again against the Gamecocks, who, like Clemson and UAB, will struggle to move the ball. The Bulldogs will win impressively, although spotting 32 points is a margin I'm too chicken to predict. Prediction: Georgia 35, South Carolina 6