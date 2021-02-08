UGASports - The Daily Recap: 'This class is going to be special'

Here is the Feb. 8 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.

Stockton vying for ‘special’ 2022 class

Class of 2022 quarterback Gunner Stockton (Rabun County/Tiger) is looking to do what Brock Vandagriff did for this year’s group of Georgia signees. Stockton spoke with Paul Maharry and Jake Reuse, telling them that he’s doing his part to add some key pieces to next year’s class.

Of note, Stockton said he is working to recruit tight end Oscar Delp (West Forsyth/Cumming), receiver De’Nylon Morrissette (Brookwood/Snellville), receiver Kojo Antwi (Lambert/Suwanee) and running back Emmanuel Henderson (Geneva County/Hartford, Ala.)

“This class is going to be special,” Stockton said.

Stockton also explained what tilted his decision to Georgia after decommitting from South Carolina.

“Just having the relationship with Coach (Kirby) Smart, Coach (Todd) Monken, and Coach (Buster) Faulkner really helped out," Stockton said. “We knew and had built a relationship with Coach Monken and Coach Faulkner and everybody. I’ve just been getting to know them and making sure I feel good about everything.”

Transfer portal philosophy

Smart recently spoke with reporters and gave his take on how the transfer portal affects recruiting.

“What the transfer portal has done is give you an option,” Smart said. “It’s given you an option, where, if you strike out, if you don’t do well, or if you have a dire need, you can go get a better player, an upgrade at a position if you don’t have that.”

Smart said it hasn’t changed much when it comes to how Georgia recruits. The advantage of the portal, however, is that it’s an added resource if the Bulldogs need a player at a certain position once signing day comes and goes.

“The only thing that’s changed is, OK, it’s after signing day, we’re done, what do we have left and what do we need?” Smart said. “That need base is really what we look in the transfer portal for.”

One play: Georgia vs. Auburn

Brent Rollins used a particular incomplete pass against Auburn to illustrate the easy plays Georgia left on the field. On this play, quarterback Stetson Bennett attempted a deep ball to tight end John FitzPatrick. However, he had receiver Jermaine Burton wide open underneath. This play would have moved the chains on third down.

“While I applaud Bennett taking the chance for the big play, it's something that was also a theme of Georgia's offense in 2020: consistently pushing the ball down the field, often at the expense of a more efficient/chain-moving choice,” Rollins wrote. "JT Daniels and Bennett were numbers one and two in the SEC in average depth of target at 13.3 and 12.1 yards respectively. Sometimes those were hit, but too often, they weren't.”

Hoops: Georgia wins third in a row

It wasn’t easy but Georgia captured its third conference win in a row on Saturday. The Bulldogs eked out a close 73-70 victory over Vanderbilt.

“It’s hard to win in this league, it really is, so for us to do something in this league [win three straight]—I used that with this team,” head coach Tom Crean said. “Every night, you win by 20 or you win by one. It’s an excellent league. Vanderbilt was coming off its best game of the year. They were right there in many, many games, whether it was Mississippi State, whether it was Tennessee; Kentucky goes down to the last possession—they’ve been right there. They’re extremely talented; they’re extremely well-coached.

“So, any game you win in this league is crucial, and I think any coach would agree with that.”

High fives

Dave McMahon compiled some important stats from Georgia’s win over Vanderbilt. Of note, the Bulldogs are 5-1 in games decided by six or fewer points. In addition, Sahvir Wheeler’s average of 7.4 assists per game ranks fourth in the nation.

Stafford turns 33

Former Georgia quarterback Matthew Stafford, who will soon be with the Los Angeles Rams, turned 33 on Sunday. McMahon listed where Stafford ranks in NFL history in some important categories.

-14th in completions (3,898)

-18th in attempts (6,224)

-16th in touchdown passes (282)

-16th in yards passing (45,109)

-Fourth in passing yards per game (273.4)

-Tied for 28th in completion percentage (62.6)

