NORCROSS, Georgia - He may be Georgia's first offensive commitment of the Class of 2022, but Gunner Stockton is doing his part to ensure he's not the only high profile name on that side of the ball for the cycle.

“It’s awesome," Stockton said of recruiting others as a UGA commit. "It’s a bunch of the guys I’ve been playing with since I was younger. I already know them, which is a big thing. I’m trying to get everybody to be a Bulldog.”