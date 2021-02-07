Gunner Stockton on recruiting: 'I'm trying to get everyone to be a Bulldog'
NORCROSS, Georgia - He may be Georgia's first offensive commitment of the Class of 2022, but Gunner Stockton is doing his part to ensure he's not the only high profile name on that side of the ball for the cycle.
“It’s awesome," Stockton said of recruiting others as a UGA commit. "It’s a bunch of the guys I’ve been playing with since I was younger. I already know them, which is a big thing. I’m trying to get everybody to be a Bulldog.”
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news