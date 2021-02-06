UGASports - High Fives

Georgia started the season 0-4 in SEC play, but the Bulldogs have won five of their last seven conference games, including three SEC straight for the first time in the Tom Crean era. Here are some interesting tidbits in this edition of High Fives.

1 - Georgia shot 58.7 percent from the field in Saturday's win. The Bulldogs were even more impressive in the first half, when they shot 65.4 percent (17-for-26). The 58.7 percent was tied for the third-highest performance by the Dawgs under Tom Crean. If you look at Dawg hoops prior to Crean, the 58.7 was tied for the sixth-highest percentage in an SEC game in the 2000s. Check out this list:

Georgia - Highest FG Pct in a SEC Game in the 2000s Opponent FG / FG attempts FG Pct 2/28/01 vs. Mississippi State 40 / 57 70.2 1/15/11 at Ole Miss 33 / 52 63.5 1/22/00 vs. South Carolina 32 / 51 62.7 2/6/14 vs. LSU 27 / 45 60.0 1/27/10 at Florida 28 / 47 59.6 1/16/21 at Ole Miss 27 / 46 58.7 2/6/21 vs. Vanderbilt 27 / 46 58.7

2 - Georgia needed that high percentage, as the game's final margin was just three points. This season, the Bulldogs have fared well in the nail-biters. The Dawgs are 5-1 in games this season decided by six or fewer points (two possessions). The previous two seasons under Crean, Georgia was 6-12 in such games. Here is a season-by-season look at the six-points-or-fewer games for Crean.

Georgia Games Decided by 6 Points or Less under Tom Crean Record in Games Decided by 6 points or less Wins Losses 2018-19 1-7 at Florida vs Mississippi State, at Ole Miss, vs. Arizona State, vs. Auburn, at Temple, vs. LSU, vs. South Carolina 2019-20 5-5 at Vanderbilt, vs. SMU, at Memphis, at Chaminade, vs. Georgia Tech at Missouri, vs. Alabama, at South Carolina, at Texas A&M, at Florida 2020-21 5-1 vs. Kentucky, vs. Vanderbilt, at Ole Miss, vs. Samford, at Auburn at LSU

3 - While Toumani Camara made the biggest play of the game with the blocked shot at the end, Sahvir Wheeler added 16 points on 8-for-10 field goals. Wheeler was his typical self and had nine assists. He has five double-doubles this season and twice this season he has fallen an assist short (one game, he had nine points and nine rebounds). Wheeler has 134 assists this season and is 35 away from the Georgia record for most assists in a season (Pertha Robinson in 1994-95). Wheeler's average of 7.4 is currently fourth in the nation as we speak.

NCAA Leaders in Assists per Game Team Assists / Games Average Jalen Moore Oakland 185 / 23 8.04 Colbey Ross Pepperdine 122 / 16 7.63 Kendric Davis SMU 106 / 14 7.57 Sahvir Wheeler Georgia 134 / 18 7.44 Jason Preston Ohio 96 / 13 7.38

4 - P.J. Horne was the top Dawg early on. Horne ended up with 14 points on 5-for-6 shooting from the field and 4-for-5 shooting from beyond the arc. He had 11 of his 14 points in the first 10:36 of the game. The Virginia Tech transfer has been hot as of late. Check out this comparison on how he has done over the last five games.

P.J. Horne - Last 5 Games Played Last 3 Games Previous 2 Games Points per Game 11.7 4.0 FG / FG attempts 13 / 19 (68.4) 2 / 15 (13.3) 3-pt FG / attempts 8 / 12 (66.7) 0 / 13 (0.0) Team Record 3-0 0-2

5 - Lastly, we mentioned Jaxon Etter in our last article. This time we're giving him his own graph, as he had career highs in multiple categories. Check out how the walk-on did on Saturday.

Jaxon Etter - Stats Comparison Stats from Saturday Previous High (20 games) Minutes Played 15 6 (three times) Points 7 2 (four times) Field Goals made 3 1 (three times) Steals 1 1 (he tied his record with one)