The Daily Recap: 'These two young guys are different'
Here is the Aug. 15 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.
RBU gets deeper
Georgia was already returning a stacked running back trio in Kendall Milton, Kenny McIntosh and Daijun Edwards. Each of those players brings something unique to the table, with the ability to run behind what should be a stout offensive line.
Following Saturday’s scrimmage, however, head coach Kirby Smart couldn’t help but remark about how great the two newcomers—Branson Robinson and Andrew Paul—looked at the position.
“These two young guys are different, they’re heavier and they run behind their pads. They probably don’t show up until days like today because they’re a little hard to tackle,” Smart said. “I thought both those guys had a good scrimmage. They’re not great, they’re not where they need to be, they’re not where they need to be in pass pro, but they’re hard to tackle. I’m very pleased with where they are.”
Thus far, there has also been some buzz about freshman safety Malaki Starks, although Smart made sure to tone down the expectations.
“I think our freshman DBs are going to be good football players,” Smart said. “That doesn’t mean they’re going to go out and start, but those freshman DBs are going to help us. All of them have shown signs of ‘Man, he’s going to be OK; he’s going to be able to help us,” Smart said.
Bell making most of opportunity
Sticking with the freshman theme, another standout has been receiver Dillon Bell. Bell has seen a significant opportunity emerge thanks to Arian Smith (ankle) and De’Nylon Morrissette (knee) dealing with injuries.
"Everything is kind of cyclical. Right now, at wideout, we don’t have great depth and we have a couple injuries," Smart said. "Those young guys are getting thrust out there and they’ve got to grow up. We’ve done it before."
Scrimmage scoop
For every insider note from Saturday’s scrimmage, please visit the Dawgvent to read them here. If you haven’t signed up yet, you can do so for the first year at the low cost of $33.18!
Injury update
In addition to Smith and Morrissette, Smart noted that Milton (hamstring), guard Tate Ratledge (turf toe) and tackle Earnest Greene (hamstring) were all held out of the scrimmage. Smart was particularly sympathetic to Smith, who has battled injuries in the prior two seasons.
“The poor kid can’t catch a break. He had an injury when he first got here, jumping in a long-jump bed, and another injury his sophomore year,” Smart said. “He’s worked so hard to get back. He gave up track this year; he’s an elite track runner, but he gave that up so he could have a successful season.”
UGASports Call-In Show
Scrimmage highlights
Draft him in all your fantasy leagues
Outside the Vent
Who should be ranked No. 1 in the 2023 Rivals250?
Will Zalatoris finally earned his first PGA Tour victory.
Aqib Talib’s brother is wanted in connection to a fatal shooting at a youth football game.
About JFQ Lending
JFQ Lending is back again, sponsoring UGASports.com and providing you with home field advantage! For those of you that don’t know us yet, JFQ Lending is a residential mortgage company licensed in 40 states. We’re rocking an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau and over 3,800 top ranked reviews and counting between Google and the BBB. JFQ Lending should be at the top of your draft list for any kind of refinance or a home purchase:
· Exclusive Rivals.com Home Field Advantage means we’ll cover your out-of-pocket appraisal cost. Plus, anyone you refer gets that deal too
· We funded over $25 million dollars for 100+ Rivals members last year
· Our technology allows for a streamlined application process. Just click here
· 33,000+ clients assisted, 9 billion+ in funded volume
· Stay tuned for market updates from the “JFQ Commissioner”
See you on the forum, Go Bulldogs!!