The Daily Recap: 'These two young guys are different'

Here is the Aug. 15 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.

RBU gets deeper

Georgia was already returning a stacked running back trio in Kendall Milton, Kenny McIntosh and Daijun Edwards. Each of those players brings something unique to the table, with the ability to run behind what should be a stout offensive line.

Following Saturday’s scrimmage, however, head coach Kirby Smart couldn’t help but remark about how great the two newcomers—Branson Robinson and Andrew Paul—looked at the position.

“These two young guys are different, they’re heavier and they run behind their pads. They probably don’t show up until days like today because they’re a little hard to tackle,” Smart said. “I thought both those guys had a good scrimmage. They’re not great, they’re not where they need to be, they’re not where they need to be in pass pro, but they’re hard to tackle. I’m very pleased with where they are.”

Thus far, there has also been some buzz about freshman safety Malaki Starks, although Smart made sure to tone down the expectations.

“I think our freshman DBs are going to be good football players,” Smart said. “That doesn’t mean they’re going to go out and start, but those freshman DBs are going to help us. All of them have shown signs of ‘Man, he’s going to be OK; he’s going to be able to help us,” Smart said.

Bell making most of opportunity

Sticking with the freshman theme, another standout has been receiver Dillon Bell. Bell has seen a significant opportunity emerge thanks to Arian Smith (ankle) and De’Nylon Morrissette (knee) dealing with injuries.

"Everything is kind of cyclical. Right now, at wideout, we don’t have great depth and we have a couple injuries," Smart said. "Those young guys are getting thrust out there and they’ve got to grow up. We’ve done it before."

Scrimmage scoop

For every insider note from Saturday’s scrimmage, please visit the Dawgvent to read them here. If you haven’t signed up yet, you can do so for the first year at the low cost of $33.18!