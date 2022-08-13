Kirby Smart on Arian Smith injury; other updates

Wide receiver Arian Smith will be out for an undetermined amount of time after injuring his ankle earlier this week.

“He had a tough ankle sprain. It’s a high-ankle sprain, we don’t know how long it’s going to take. It is going to require surgery. We’re hopeful to get him back,” head coach Kirby Smart said after Saturday’s scrimmage. “He’s overcome so much, and he’s such a great kid with a great family. He’s such a positive kid. He keeps getting tough breaks, but I know he’s going to persevere in that, and I think he will bounce back.”

It’s just the latest in what’s been a series of physical setbacks for the Florida native, who will have only played in eight games his first three years in Athens.

“The poor kid can’t catch a break. He had an injury when he first got here, jumping in a long-jump bed, and another injury his sophomore year,” Smart said. “He’s worked so hard to get back. He gave up track this year; he’s an elite track runner, but he gave that up so he could have a successful season.”

In other injury news:

…Running back Kendall Milton was held out of Saturday’s scrimmage after tweaking his hamstring. “Kendall has a little bit of a Grade 1 hamstring, but it’s not severe,” Smart said.

…Right guard Tate Ratledge did not dress out Saturday while nursing a turf toe. Ratledge, who has been repping with the first team, is coming from a Lisfranc injury that cost him all but four snaps last year. Smart said the team should get him back but offered no timeline.

…Freshman offensive lineman Earnest Greene Jr. also did not participate due to a minor hamstring injury that’s bothered him since summer workouts.

“He’s been able to go some, off and on, but we held him today,” Smart said.

…Freshman wide receiver De’Nylon Morrissette is dealing with a hyperextended knee.