The Daily Recap: Todd Monken compared Dillon Bell to two NFL WRs

Aug. 3 edition of The Daily Recap

How UGA views Bell

Receiver Dillon Bell (Kinkaid/Houston) became the latest prospect to commit to Georgia on Monday. Throughout the process, Bell was given great feedback on how the Bulldogs plan to use him on offense.

At 6-foot-2 and 200 pounds, offensive coordinator Todd Monken told Bell that he could wind up playing a role similar to two young NFL wideouts.

"Coach (Cortez) Hankton led my recruitment and we talked a lot and have a really good relationship,” Bell said. “What sold me is Coach Monken going over my highlights and comparing me to (Tampa Bay Buccaneers receiver) Chris Godwin and (Tennessee Titans receiver) AJ Brown. They put my film from the workout next to Godwin's and everything was very similar. We were literally mirroring each other and that's how they want to use me. I can see myself in this position making a lot of plays, being a good receiver for the team and they told me on how they'd use me and it would be comfortable."

Monken would have first-hand experience as he coached Godwin in two of his three seasons with Buccaneers.

And keeping with this theme, the fact that Monken and Hankton have experience in the NFL was another huge selling point on why Bell committed to Georgia.

"Georgia ... it's a vibe," Bell said. "I like everything about it. We did a tour and the coaches were making sure I got better. They have two NFL coaches on-staff in Coach Monken and Coach Hankton and others that spent time in the league. They surround themselves with people trying to get to the league and who have been successful, so why would I not want to be around that?”

Speer reflects on UGA offer

After running a time of 4.38 seconds in the 40-yard dash at a camp at Appalachian State, Monken had to see more of speedy receiver Cole Speer (Calhoun/Calhoun, Ga.). And after a couple of visits to Georgia’s campus, Speer received an offer from his home-state school.

"I was grateful for it, obviously, the opportunity," Speer said of the offer. "It’s amazing that it’s even possible. I worked hard for it and something to be appreciative of."

Speer said he’s able to put his quick feet to good use on the football field.

"I think just when I get into open space, I can just run by people," Speer said. "They don’t even expect it. I’m in the middle of the route and I get out of my break and they’re like, ‘Dang, this kid’s way faster than I thought.’ At that point, it’s too late."

Putting Georgia’s recruiting class in perspective

Ben Bachmann wrote about Georgia’s 2022 recruiting class, which is ranked eighth in the country at the moment. With 12 commits, Bachmann compared it to other programs that rank higher.

“Penn State has the No. 1 ranked recruiting class in the nation with 24 commits,” Bachmann wrote. “Penn State has two fewer five stars than Georgia and five fewer top 100 prospects than Georgia but has 12 more total commitments. So it makes sense PSU tops the rankings.

“Ohio State currently sits at No. 2 in the country with 15 commits. The Buckeyes have six Rivals100 players committed and three of those commits are five-star prospects. Ohio State and Georgia have the same number of top 100 players and five stars committed. The Buckeyes have three more total commitments than Georgia, and all three are four-star prospects. Thus it makes sense the Buckeyes are No. 2

“Notre Dame’s recruiting class is ranked No. 3 in the nation with 19 commits. The Irish have two Rivals100 players committed but no five-star commits. Notre Dame has four fewer top 100 players than Georgia but has seven more total commitments than the Bulldogs.”

In conclusion, Bachmann suggests it’s all a numbers game at the present time.

“Every school ranked higher than UGA has anywhere from two to 12 more total commits than Georgia,” he wrote. “Only Ohio State has more top-100 players and five-star commits than Georgia.”

Insider update

Enjoying his time in Athens