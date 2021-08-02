2022 receiver Cole Speer reflects on journey to UGA offer
Forty yards and 4.38 seconds just might have changed the next four years of Cole Speer's life.
The 2022 receiver clocked that time in a 40-yard dash at an Appalachian State camp in June. A few days later, Georgia offensive coordinator Todd Monken called inviting Speer to Athens for a private workout.
Two visits and one offer from his in-state school later, Speer is taking it all in.
"I was grateful for it, obviously, the opportunity," Speer said of the offer. "It’s amazing that it’s even possible. I worked hard for it and something to be appreciative of."
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news