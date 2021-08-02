Forty yards and 4.38 seconds just might have changed the next four years of Cole Speer's life.

The 2022 receiver clocked that time in a 40-yard dash at an Appalachian State camp in June. A few days later, Georgia offensive coordinator Todd Monken called inviting Speer to Athens for a private workout.

Two visits and one offer from his in-state school later, Speer is taking it all in.

"I was grateful for it, obviously, the opportunity," Speer said of the offer. "It’s amazing that it’s even possible. I worked hard for it and something to be appreciative of."