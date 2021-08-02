Dillon Bell commits to the Georgia Bulldogs

Texas wide receiver Dillon Bell has announced his commitment to the Georgia Bulldogs, becoming the second wideout in the Class of 2022 for the Dawgs.

Bell joins longtime Georgia commitment De’Nylon Morrissette in the 2022 haul of wide receivers for coach Cortez Hankton.

Overall, Bell is commitment No. 13 for Georgia in the class and only the fifth offensive player. Look for Georgia to attempt to add two more receivers in this class to go along with Bell and Morrissette.

At 6-foot-2, 200-pounds, Bell has a frame and the athleticism that will allow him to be utilized inside and outside for the Bulldogs. Whether the ball is or is not in his hands, Bell is capable of utilizing his sturdy build to help his team. Georgia asks their receivers to block, and Bell is capable of doing so.

Bell is a versatile playmaker at The Kindaid School in Houston. Bell’s high school squad tries every way possible to get him touches. Bell is used as a vertical threat in the passing game and is also used frequently in their quick screen and tunnel screen schemes. For more direct touches, Kinkaid places Bell at Wildcat quarterback and allows him to run off tackle. Also, Bell runs the jet sweep from a flanker position.

Comparing Bell to current Georgia players, his film brings to mind a couple of current Georgia wideouts: Adonai Mitchell and Kearis Jackson. Mitchell is taller at 6-foot-4 and Jackson shorter at 6-foot-0, but Bell has elements of both of those receivers in his style.

Like Mitchell, Bell shows very good body control, dexterity, and timing. In particular, the way each runs the tunnel screen on film is uncanny. Bell catches the ball out away from his body, another strength of Mitchell’s. As for Jackson, Bell has the toughness and suddenness that Jackson shows between the hedges. Jackson has great balance, the ability to make people miss with the ball in his hands, and a nice burst in the first few yards of acceleration.

These traits are undoubtedly reasons the Georgia staff pushed for Bell after seeing him work out earlier this June.