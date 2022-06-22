The Daily Recap: The 'quick twitch' freshman who may bolster the DL
Jason Butt
•
UGASports
Staff
Here is the June 22 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.
Meet Jones
Georgia enjoyed one of the better defensive lines in recent college football history a season ago. With so many players gone from the unit, there could be a chance for some freshmen to step in early in the rotation.
Marvin Jones Jr. will be one of those candidates who could make his presence known early in his career. As Anthony Dasher noted, Jones was dominant in high school at American Heritage and should have a high ceiling with the Bulldogs.
“As a junior (in high school), he posted 55 tackles, including 14 for loss with 13 sacks,” Dasher wrote. “His senior season saw him make 46 tackles with five sacks. So, what will he bring to the Bulldogs? ‘Quick twitch’ is a description one often hears to describe your top defensive ends and that certainly fits Jones Jr. Versatile is another. Jones Jr. is equally effective against the run and rushing the passer, and figures to grow into a player more than capable of getting after opposing quarterbacks. Even if he’s not making the play himself, his ability to push the pocket and squeezing off outside lanes will prove invaluable.”
UGASports Live
Jim Donnan, Radi Nabulsi, and Dayne Young discussed which parts of Georgia's schedule present the greatest challenges. They also took questions from UGASports.com and YouTube.
Pringle impresses Searels
Offensive tackle Kam Pringle (Woodland/Dorchester, S.C.) has emerged as one of Georgia’s top prospects at the position in 2024. Recently at a workout, Pringle said offensive line coach Stacy Searelscame away impressed with his performance.
"(Searels) told my uncle personally, 'Kam probably had the best workout here that we've had in a long time,'" Pringle said. "I guess he really liked the way I did things."
