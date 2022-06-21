Kam Pringle has emerged as one of Georgia's top offensive tackle targets in 2024.

Georgia checked in as his first offer in October of 2020 during Pringle's freshman season. He has built a strong relationship with Stacy Searels first at North Carolina and now at Georgia.

Pringle's most recent visit to Athens came on June 16 for a workout with Searels. That session showed once again why the Bulldogs are in hot pursuit of Pringle's commitment.

"(Searels) told my uncle personally, 'Kam probably had the best workout here that we've had in a long time,'" Searels said. "I guess he really liked the way I did things."