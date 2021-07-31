The Daily Recap: The next Solomon Kindley?

Here is the July 31 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.

Shaffer’s return should prove huge

Justin Shaffer was a three-star offensive lineman coming out of high school. As everyone has seen, Shaffer has outplayed his ranking over the years to become a starter on Georgia’s offensive line.

Shaffer was impressive in 2020, earning the seventh-best grade on Georgia’s roster by Pro Football Focus. Shaffer’s 78.9 overall grade included a 78.6 in run blocking and a 79.7 in pass blocking. Both Dayne Young and Brent Rollins wrote that Shaffer could position himself for a favorable draft pick after the 2021 season, after bypassing a great chance of being selected this past April.

"Like Jordan Davis and Devonte Wyatt, Justin Shaffer could be working in an NFL training camp right now," Young wrote. "The offensive lineman returns to Georgia where he fills a similar role to Solomon Kindley before the Miami Dolphins called the latter's name. Shaffer was not among the top recruits out of high school. However, he has cemented his place on the depth chart with consistent play and strength at the point of attack."

"As with Kindley, the key to Shaffer's game over his 1,034 career snaps is consistency," Rollins wrote. "While he's only had one individual game with a grade over 85.0 (elite, this past fall against South Carolina), he's had game grades over 70.0 in nine of his last 14 games in which he's played significant snaps. As we saw with Kindley as well, that high level of consistency gets you drafted."

Under the radar

Blayne Gilmer continued his Under the Radar series by writing about linebacker Robert Beal Jr. Gilmer noted that Beal has been a part of one of the greatest eras in Georgia football history.

"Beal was a true freshman the year Georgia made its run to the National Championship game," Gilmer wrote. "He redshirted that season but would contribute, especially on special teams, each year afterward. The 6-foot-4, 255-pound senior from Norcross is a testament to perseverance. At one point, Beal Jr. had entered the transfer portal during his time at Georgia. Yet sometime between December 12, 2019, and January 9, 2020, the Georgia outside linebacker decided to stay with the Dawgs despite overtures from other programs. In his final year of eligibility, Beal Jr. will have an opportunity to be more of a rotational player for Georgia than ever before. Nolan Smith and Adam Anderson are set to have big seasons. Also, MJ Sherman is expected by many to burst onto the scene during his second year between the hedges.

“Beal Jr., though, is the most experienced player at the Jack linebacker position, other than Smith. Anderson will be used in a variety of roles, and there are reps to be had. Beal Jr. will have to hold off Sherman and incoming freshman Chazz Chambliss, but reports are that Beal Jr. has had a strong offseason.”

Humphrey enjoys time at Georgia

While cornerback Julian Humphrey (Cedar Lake/Houston) is committed to Florida, he enjoyed a recent visit he took to the rival Bulldogs. And the Georgia coaches ensured Humphrey felt important on the trip.

"The love they were showing was just crazy," Humphrey said. "Just by far the most love I’ve ever been shown by a whole coaching staff."

Head coach Kirby Smart told Humphrey that he would be excited to see Humphrey man the outside in a Georgia uniform.

"Coach Kirby was saying when I get there, he’s going to see me play corner because it’s hard to find DBs that run 4.37 in the 40 and at my size," Humphrey said. "That was another thing they were showing love. Everything I asked, it was straight up, I could tell."

This will bring a smile to your face