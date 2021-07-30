Under the Radar: Robert Beal Jr.

Fall camp is rapidly approaching for Georgia football. As the first fall practice on August 6 draws nearer, UGASports continues to examine the depth chart for the 2021 Georgia Bulldogs. We are identifying players at each position group who are flying under the radar. So far Devin Willock , Justin Robinson , and John FitzPatrick have been the selections in the series for the offensive line, wide receiver, and tight end positions. Jalen Carter was the first defender covered, representing the interior defensive line. Today, UGASports covers the edge defenders and senior Robert Beal Jr .

You can't coach experience. Robert Beal Jr. has it. A member of the recruiting class of 2017, Beal Jr. has been a part of one of the most successful eras of college football for the University of Georgia. Beal Jr. was a true freshman the year Georgia made its run to the National Championship game. He redshirted that season but would contribute, especially on special teams, each year afterward.

The 6-foot-4, 255-pound senior from Norcross is a testament to perseverance. At one point, Beal Jr. had entered the transfer portal during his time at Georgia. Yet sometime between December 12, 2019, and January 9, 2020, the Georgia outside linebacker decided to stay with the Dawgs despite overtures from other programs.

In his final year of eligibility, Beal Jr. will have an opportunity to be more of a rotational player for Georgia than ever before. Nolan Smith and Adam Anderson are set to have big seasons. Also, MJ Sherman is expected by many to burst onto the scene during his second year between the hedges.

Beal Jr., though, is the most experienced player at the Jack linebacker position, other than Smith. Anderson will be used in a variety of roles, and there are reps to be had. Beal Jr. will have to hold off Sherman and incoming freshman Chazz Chambliss, but reports are that Beal Jr. has had a strong offseason.

Beal Jr. played in seven of ten games last season for the Bulldogs. Providing there are no injury issues, one would expect Beal Jr. to play a role in each game this upcoming season. He's a former four-star prospect and has a year remaining to achieve his full potential. With so much media attention surrounding Smith, Anderson, and Sherman, it's safe to say the now longtime Georgia Bulldog is flying under the radar and has a chance to make key plays for Georgia in 2021.