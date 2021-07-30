Just as a magnet attracts metal, love drew Julian Humphrey back to Athens.

The Florida commit and No. 7 corner in the 2022 class felt it strongly on his first visit to Georgia in June. Humphrey needed to come back, and he did so on July 29.

Upon arriving in Athens, the coaches continued to make a strong impression.

"The love they were showing was just crazy," Humphrey said. "Just by far the most love I’ve ever been shown by a whole coaching staff."