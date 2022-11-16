Although Georgia hasn't had a problem rolling through its recent opponents, head coach Kirby Smart would like to see his team record more turnovers.

Over the past three weeks, Georgia has only produced two turnovers and both came against Tennessee. The Bulldogs did not come up with any takeaways against Florida or Mississippi State.

“We talk about it a lot. We try to change up drills. We show NFL clips of turnovers. We show all SEC turnovers,” Smart said. “We talk a lot about it. I thought we did our best job this year of trying to punch balls out and strip balls out on these guys, because they had a lot of loose plays where the balls were out in the open. We just didn't get any. We certainly need to do that to offset some of our own.”

Jackson's take on Georgia's passing game

Kearis Jackson was asked for his thoughts on how Georgia's passing game has affected the receivers. This season, tight end Brock Bowers has been the focal point of the passing game with Darnell Washington seeing more looks as the season has progressed.

However, Jackson said he hasn't minded much of the attention going elsewhere based on the results the Bulldogs have produced.

“If something is working, why stop it? I’m here to win games. If I wanted 1,000 yards and 20 touchdowns, I probably would've gone somewhere else,” Jackson said. “I’m trying to put numbers on those walls, be a national champion, an SEC champion. Whatever (Todd) Monken feels like is going to put us in the best position to win, I’m down for it. I’m a team player, and when you have guys like that on your team, that’s what makes you successful. You can’t have selfish guys on your team. That just brings negative energy around the offense.”

