Turnovers a point of conversation

Although top-ranked Georgia has had little trouble winning its last three games, the Bulldogs have not forced as many turnovers as Kirby Smart would like. Other than an interception and two forced fumbles (one recovered) two weeks ago against Tennessee, the Bulldogs didn't have one against Florida in Jacksonville or against Mississippi State last Saturday in Starkville. “We talk about it a lot. We try to change up drills. We show NFL clips of turnovers. We show all SEC turnovers,” head coach Kirby Smart said after practice Tuesday. “We talk a lot about it. I thought we did our best job this year of trying to punch balls out and strip balls out on these guys, because they had a lot of loose plays where the balls were out in the open. We just didn't get any. We certainly need to do that to offset some of our own.” Smart is certainly right about that. The Bulldogs have fumbled four times (losing three) over that same span, while quarterback Stetson Bennett has thrown four of his five interceptions.

Injury Update

Smart twice brushed past questions asking the status of star position Javon Bullard and wide receiver AD Mitchell (ankle) for Saturday’s game at Kentucky. A third attempt finally elicited a response. “I’m hopeful for both of them,” Smart finally said. “Y’all keep asking, and I keep telling.” Monday, Smart said Bullard suffered a lower leg contusion against Mississippi State, but he was expected to play. Mitchell has only practiced off to the side, and as of Monday had not begun practicing with the team. Smart was later asked what players he felt had stepped up the most in Mitchell’s absence. “Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint probably the most. Ladd McConkey and Marcus have played the most snaps, and Marcus has been beaten up and banged up,” Smart said. “He's been dealing with some injuries the last two weeks, and he kind of recovers during the week and then gets out there and does the best he can in the game.” Other offensive skill players have also benefited. “The beneficiary has been everybody. The backs have gone a little more 20 speeds; the tight ends, we've gone more 12 when you have fewer receivers, then you must use other angles,” Smart said. “Dillon Bell has played the X where he's been, but Marcus doubles as an X and a Z. So, I would say Dillon, Ladd, and Marcus probably the most.”

Bennett, Carter, OL named semifinalists for respective awards

Stetson Bennett is one of 20 semifinalists for the Davey O’Brien Award, given to the nation’s top quarterback. After also earning semifinalist honors in 2021, Bennett is one of five players from the Southeastern Conference on this year’s list. The next step in the process will be to select the award’s three finalists based on voting from the Davey O’Brien National Selection Committee, as well as the second round of the Fan Vote, which will take place on the award’s social media accounts. To participate in the Davey O’Brien Fan Vote, fans must like the original Davey O’Brien Award post highlighting the quarterback. The three finalists will be tabbed on Nov. 29. The winner will be announced live on Dec. 8 on The Home Depot College Football Awards on ESPN. The Bulldog offensive line is one of nine units picked to be semifinalists for the Joe Moore Award, which recognizes college football’s most outstanding offensive line units. Georgia joins Ole Miss and Tennessee from the league on the list. The Joe Moore Award finalists will be named on Dec. 6th. The eventual winner will be recognized in the ensuing weeks during a surprise, on-campus visit to the winning unit’s school. Defensive tackle Jalen Carter was tabbed a semifinalist for the Lott IMPACT Award.

