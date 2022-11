It’s obvious what’s at stake for top-ranked Georgia when the Bulldogs travel to Kentucky for Saturday’s game (3:30 p.m., CBS).

Yes, a spot in the SEC Championship against LSU is already secured, but winning that game is not the program’s only goal.

There’s every reason to expect the Bulldogs (10-0, 7-0) will be focused and at their best against the Wildcats (6-4, 3-4).

There are several keys that Georgia will need to make this happen.

Let’s look at five of them.