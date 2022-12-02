Here is the Dec. 2 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.

The latest on Mitchell

With the SEC Championship quickly approaching, it remains to be seen whether Georgia will see receiver AD Mitchell will be able to see some considerable playing time. Mitchell hasn't play much at all since injuring his ankle in Week 2 against Samford.

A major part of this offense when healthy, Mitchell is a well-rounded receiver who draws attention away from elsewhere due to his ability to win in one-on-one situations. Having Mitchell back would be tremendous for this offense in a major way.

However, head coach Kirby Smart isn't signaling an immediate uptick in snaps if he's able to play against LSU.

“He’s very similar to recent weeks. He’s been able to do some practice stuff. He’s been able to go out and rep,” Smart said. “The hopes are he’s able to contribute.”

'Single division' SEC could be coming

SEC commissioner Greg Sankey said the conference is looking at scrapping its two division format and opting for just one division once Oklahoma and Texas join the conference.

However, he didn't rule out any alternatives should they present themselves to be better options.

“The focus is on a single-division format. That doesn't mean there isn't the potential for introduction of another model remaining in divisions, altering division format,” Sankey said. “I don't think this quad or pod model had a lot of interest once we dug into the details. You'll recall probably last year at this time I made great news by saying we did look at a format that has our own playoff involved, that you use part of November to advance teams to determine a conference champion that could then play forward. That went into the file folder pretty quickly.”

Highlights heading into the SEC Championship