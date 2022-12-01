No. 1 ranked Georgia (12-0) will take on No.14 ranked LSU (9-3) on Saturday afternoon in Atlanta for the SEC Championship. The Dawgs are coming off a 37-14 win over in-state rival Georgia Tech. The Tigers are coming off a surprise defeat at the hands of Texas A&M 38-23.

Analyst Trent Smallwood uses Pro Football Focus (PFF) season grades to compare each unit for the upcoming game at 4:00 p.m. on Saturday afternoon.