No. 1 ranked Georgia (12-0) will take on No.14 ranked LSU (9-3) on Saturday afternoon in Atlanta for the SEC Championship. The Dawgs are coming off a 37-14 win over in-state rival Georgia Tech. The Tigers are coming off a surprise defeat at the hands of Texas A&M 38-23.
Analyst Trent Smallwood uses Pro Football Focus (PFF) season grades to compare each unit for the upcoming game at 4:00 p.m. on Saturday afternoon.
GEORGIA OFFENSE vs LSU DEFENSE
Georgia Passing Game vs LSU Defensive Backs
Georgia
OFF Grade
LSU
DEF Grade
WIDE RECEIVER
Ladd McConkey
Kearis Jackson
AD Mitchell
Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint
Dominick Blaylock
74.1
72.9
68.6
65.9
64.3
CORNERBACK
Jarrick Bernard-Converse
Mekhi Garner
Sage Ryan
Colby Richardson
Jay Ward
75.8
74.0
64.0
60.1
54.4
QB AND TIGHT END
QB- Stetson Bennett
TE- Darnell Washington
TE- Brock Bowers
84.8
83.9
81.7
SAFETY
Greg Brooks Jr.
Joe Foucha
Major Burns
70.4
63.2
59.5
