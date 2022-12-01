Georgia looks to continue its winning ways this week as the Bulldogs will face the LSU Tigers in the 31st SEC Championship game. Georgia improved to 12-0 for the third time in school history (1980 and 2021) by defeating Georgia Tech. It was the 70th time that Georgia defeated Georgia Tech all-time. On the other hand, Georgia has only defeated LSU 13 times and has a losing record against the Tigers (13-18-1). Speaking of the number 13, the Bulldogs have won 13 SEC Championships overall, and with a victory on Saturday, can move out of the tie for second place.

Most SEC Championships SEC Championships Last Time Won Alabama 29 2021 Georgia 13 2017 Tennessee 13 1998 LSU 12 2019 Auburn 8 2013 Florida 8 2008 Ole Miss 6 1963

The SEC Championship game started in 1992. The Dawgs did not appear in the first ten affairs, but since then they have made Atlanta their early December home.

Most SEC Championship Game Appearances (Counting 2022) Overall 2002 to Present Alabama 14 9 Florida 13 6 Georgia 10 10 LSU 7 6 Auburn 6 4 Tennessee 5 2 Arkansas 3 2 Missouri 2 2 Mississippi State 1 0 South Carolina 1 1

Georgia has won three SEC Championship games (2002, 2005, 2017) and with a win the Bulldogs can be the fourth team to win at least four championships In terms of head coaches, Georgia has had four that have led the Bulldogs to a conference title. Kirby Smart has a chance to tie the coach he replaced.

Most SEC Championships by a Georgia Head Coach Championships Seasons Vince Dooley 6 1966, 1968, 1976, 1980, 1981, 1982 Wally Butts 4 1942, 1946, 1948, 1959 Mark Richt 2 2002, 2005 Kirby Smart 1 2017

The Bulldogs and Tigers have met four previous times in the SEC Championship. The fifth meeting will make them the second most common matchup in this big game (Alabama and Florida have met ten times). Georgia defeated LSU in the 2005 SEC Championship and the MVP was D.J. Shockley. Stetson Bennett now finds himself near the top of several Georgia career lists and has a good chance to move up.

Georgia Career Passing Leaders Completions Pass Yards TD Passes Aaron Murray (921) Aaron Murray (13,166) Aaron Murray (121) David Greene (849) David Greene (11,528) Jake Fromm (78) Eric Zeier (838) Eric Zeier (11,153) David Greene (72) Jake Fromm (621) Jake Fromm (8,224) Eric Zeier (67) Matthew Stafford (564) Matthew Stafford (7,731) Stetson Bennett (55) Stetson Bennett (527) Stetson Bennett (7,452) Matthew Stafford (51)

While Bennett will not pass Aaron Murray on any of those lists, he did pass him on the most yards passing by a Georgia senior and this week he can become the leader. Earlier this season, Bennett passed among all people – himself (not too many players have two senior seasons). He also passed current Bulldog offensive analyst Mike Bobo on the way as well.

Most Pass Yards by a Bulldog Senior Season Pass Yards Eric Zeier 1994 3,396 Stetson Bennett 2022 3,151 Aaron Murray 2013 3,075 Stetson Bennett 2021 2,862 Mike Bobo 1997 2,751 D.J. Shockley 2005 2,588

With a good game, Bennett can also move close to the top on these charts, too.

Georgia Single Season Records Completions Pass Yards Eric Zeier (1993) - 269 Aaron Murray (2012) - 3,893 David Greene (2003) - 264 Eric Zeier (1993) - 3,525 Eric Zeier (1994) - 259 Matthew Stafford (2008) - 3,459 Aaron Murray (2012) - 249 Eric Zeier (1994) - 3,396 Stetson Bennett (2022) - 246 David Greene (2003) - 3,307 Aaron Murray (2011) - 238 Stetson Bennett (2022) - 3,151

On the receiving end, Brock Bowers and Ladd McConkey lead the Dawgs with 46 receptions this season. Both of those are sophomores. Brice Hunter holds the Bulldog record for most receptions by a Georgia sophomore with 76 in 1993. The two current Bulldogs may not catch him, but second place on the sophomore list is a tie between Terrence Edwards and A.J. Green with 53 and that seems possible to surpass. Last week, Bowers became the third Georgia player to reach 100 career receptions by the end of his sophomore season. Green’s 109 and Edwards’ 106 could be reached by Bowers’ (102) soon. The 102 by Bowers is the most by a Georgia tight end in stats dating back to 1990 (Georgia’s official record books do not have stats by tight ends in this category only but there is a good chance he is No. 1 on the list). Bowers moved up on the career touchdown reception list last week with his touchdown grab.

Most Career TD Receptions by a Georgia Bulldog Seasons TD Receptions Terrence Edwards 1999 to 2002 30 A.J. Green 2008 to 2010 23 Tavarres King 2008 to 2012 21 Fred Gibson 2001 to 2004 20 Chris Conley 2011 to 2014 20 Brice Hunter 1992 to 1995 19 Brock Bowers 2021 to present 18

Georgia is tied with South Carolina in the SEC for most different players with at least one touchdown reception - 11. Georgia leads the SEC and is tied for third in the FBS for most different players with at least one reception - 21. Georgia is tied for the SEC lead with two players with at least 600 yards receiving yards this season and they are also tied for the conference lead with four players with at least 400 yards receiving. One of those players is senior Kenny McIntosh. The running back is third on the team with 437 receiving yards. He also has 35 receptions this season and 68 for his career. In data going back to 1990, he is almost to the top in two important categories (Georgia’s official record books do not have stats by running backs in this category only but there is a good chance he is No. 1)

Georgia Receiving Records by Running Backs Most Receptions in a Season by Georgia Running Back Since 1990 Most Receptions in a Career by Georgia Running Back Since 1990 Todd Gurley (2013) - 37 D'Andre Swift (2017-19) - 73 Kenny McIntosh (2022) - 35 Kenny McIntosh (2019-22) - 68 Knowshon Moreno (2008) - 33 James Cook (2018-21) - 67 D'Andre Swift (2018) - 32 Todd Gurley (2012-14) - 65 Terrell Davis (1994) - 31 Sony Michel (2014-17) - 64

In stats dating back to 1950, this is the first time four Georgia players have had at least six rushing touchdowns in one season. The 2022 Bulldogs are the fifth SEC team to accomplish this in the 2000s. McIntosh (45) and Kendall Milton (44) both had runs over 40 yards last week against the Yellow Jackets. Those were the first two runs by a Bulldog running back this season that went over 40 yards. Cash Jones had the previous longest run by a Bulldog running back with 36 yards. Last week, Daijun Edwards’ 57 rushing yards put him over the 1,000 mark in career rushing yards. He now stands at 1,037. Here are Georgia’s main four running backs by quarter this season.

Georgia Running Backs: Quarter-by-Quarter this season 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter Kenny McIntosh 38 / 187 / 2 21 / 123 / 3 51 / 249 / 1 13 / 95 / 2 Daijun Edwards 23 / 95 / 1 32 / 159 / 2 30 / 181 / 2 30 / 169 / 2 Kendall Milton 14 / 84 / 1 17 / 93 / 0 19 / 148 / 1 14 / 95 / 4 Branson Robinson 3 / 11 / 0 6 / 36 / 0 12 / 52 / 0 35 / 169 / 1

On the defensive side, Georgia had four sacks last week against Georgia Tech. It is the second time this season that the Dawgs have had at least four in a game (six vs. Tennessee). There is a tight race for Georgia’s leading tackler this season. Jamon Dumas-Johnson and Malaki Starks currently lead the Bulldogs with 59 and Smael Mondon Jr. is next with 58. Mondon has led or co-led the Dawgs in tackles in each of the last three weeks. Georgia allowed just 40 yards rushing last week against Georgia Tech. It was ninth time in 12 games that the Bulldogs allowed less than 100 yards rushing in a game this season. Two other times they were close as the Bulldogs allowed 100 to Florida and 102 to Missouri. On the season, Georgia leads the nation in rush yards per allowed at 79.5 per game. The Dawgs led the nation in rushing defense in both 2019 and 2020. In terms of points per game and scrimmage yards per game allowed Georgia is on the top or right near in both.

FBS Defensive Leaders this season Points Per Game Allowed Scrimmage Yards Per Game Allowed Georgia - 11.3 Air Force - 256.4 Illinois - 12.3 Michigan - 262.2 Michigan - 12.7 Illinois - 263.8 Air Force - 13.3 Georgia - 270.7 Minnesota - 13.3 Iowa - 277.9

In special teams last week, McConkey’s 39-yard punt return was the longest by the Bulldogs this season and Mekhi Mews’ 21 was the third longest. Jack Podlesny went three-for-three in field goal kicking last week and added four extra points. His 23 field goals made this season is third in the nation. For his career, he's climbing the charts as well in two important categories.

Georgia Career Kicking Leaders Field Goals Made Kicking Points Billy Bennett - 87 Rodrigo Blankenship - 440 Rodrigo Blankenship - 80 Blair Walsh - 412 Kevin Butler - 77 Billy Bennett - 409 Blair Walsh - 64 Marshall Morgan - 407 Kanon Parkman - 61 Kevin Butler - 353 Jack Podlesny - 58 Jack Podlesny - 338

Starting in 1942, Georgia has had pretty good luck every 20 seasons in terms of winning the Southeastern Conference. Not sure what happened in 1962, but those other seasons have looked good.