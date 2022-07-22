The Daily Recap: 'The best is yet to come'

Here is the July 22 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.

Smart signs record contract extension

Contract extensions usually follow national championship seasons. And Georgia head coach Kirby Smart received his new deal Thursday, making him among the highest-paid coaches in college football.

Smart’s new deal will pay him $10.25 million in 2022, with each year featuring raises before culminating in a salary of $12.25 million in 2031.

“Mary Beth, my family and I are excited and grateful for the extension of my agreement with The University of Georgia. This is home for us, our roots run deep here. My commitment to this University and our Football program is unwavering,” said head football coach Kirby Smart. “I’m thankful to President Jere Morehead and Josh Brooks for their continued support of Georgia Football. It’s an honor being the head football coach at the University of Georgia, and while I’m certainly proud of what we’ve been able to accomplish, I’m confident the best is yet to come.”

Avoiding complacency

An offseason theme for Georgia has been to steer clear of complacency following its national title. Smart believes the Bulldogs are poised to stay on top of the task at hand to make a run at another championship.

“I’m not wired that way. I kind of told our team when we came back, I said, 'Look, guys, I believe in these mind tricks where, when people tell you something, it triggers something,” Smart said. “Every time someone tells me congrats on the national championship and there have been a gazillion of those, I tell myself each week, this week I’m going to call three more recruits. Next week, I’m going to think about what we can do on third down better.

“I tell our players when you hear that comment, you need to think about what have you done today to be better for tomorrow. It just triggers my brain to go somewhere else. My brain has been somewhere else a lot, because we’ve gotten a lot of that.”

Taking his time

Although class of 2024 quarterback Jadyn Davis (Providence Day/Charlotte, N.C.) has seen many other quarterbacks commit recently, he maintained that he’s in no rush to follow suit.

"It’s kind of pushed schools to look at me and see if I’m going to commit and push me to commit early," Davis said. "I’m going to take my time. I’m not rushing into any decisions. I’ve still got two more years of football left."

Russell’s possible path to the Hall of Fame

Although he wasn’t a head coach for 10 years, former UGA assistant Erk Russell may have a path into the College Football Hall of Fame. National Football Foundation Chief Operating Officer Matthew Sign said a waiver request could get him admitted.

“Erk has always been that unique candidate in that, he obviously meets all the criteria as a coach, except for the 10-year mark,” Sign said. “It has been a discussion over the years.”

Sign said the following would need to happen for Russell to earn entry into the Hall of Fame.

“On top of the Honors Court, we have an Awards Committee. That would be something the Awards Committee would take up and something they would have to approve,” Sign said. “It would also have to get approval from the board of trustees.”

A tight end up for Biletnikoff