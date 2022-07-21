Jadyn Davis knows the dominoes have begun to fall.

The five-star 2024 quarterback has seen signal callers such as Arch Manning, Dante Moore, Dylan Raiola, and CJ Carr commit in recent weeks. Across the 2023 and 2024 classes, top quarterbacks are flying off the board.

Davis has been affected as well. Schools such as Georgia, Michigan, Clemson, and North Carolina are turning up the heat on one of the top quarterbacks in the 2024 class.

"It’s kind of pushed schools to look at me and see if I’m going to commit and push me to commit early," Davis said. "I’m going to take my time. I’m not rushing into any decisions. I’ve still got two more years of football left."