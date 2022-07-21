2024 five-star Jadyn Davis talks UGA, QB dominoes
Jadyn Davis knows the dominoes have begun to fall.
The five-star 2024 quarterback has seen signal callers such as Arch Manning, Dante Moore, Dylan Raiola, and CJ Carr commit in recent weeks. Across the 2023 and 2024 classes, top quarterbacks are flying off the board.
Davis has been affected as well. Schools such as Georgia, Michigan, Clemson, and North Carolina are turning up the heat on one of the top quarterbacks in the 2024 class.
"It’s kind of pushed schools to look at me and see if I’m going to commit and push me to commit early," Davis said. "I’m going to take my time. I’m not rushing into any decisions. I’ve still got two more years of football left."
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news