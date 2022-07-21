Smart signs record extension

ATLANTA - It’s finally official. Georgia head coach Kirby Smart has agreed to a new contract extension that will make him one of the highest-paid college football coaches in the country.

Under the agreement, Smart’s annual base salary and supplemental compensation for the upcoming 2022 campaign will be $10,250,000 with annual increases, ending at $12,250,000 for the 2031 season, according to a press release Thursday by the university.

“Coach Smart’s impact on the University of Georgia extends far past his significant accolades as our head football coach,” said athletic director Josh Brooks in a statement. “He and his wife are Bulldogs through and through, and it is evident that Athens and UGA mean as much to him as he means to us. I am excited for our football program’s continued success under his direction. The future of Georgia Football remains bright with Coach Smart as its steadfast leader.”

UGA president Jere Morehead agreed.

“I am pleased that Coach Smart has made a long-term commitment to the University of Georgia,” said Morehead. “I look forward to seeing his continued success with the Georgia Bulldogs for many years to come.”

In his six seasons with Georgia Football, Smart has led the Bulldogs to the 2021 College Football Playoff National Championship, a 2018 CFP title game appearance, the 2017 Southeastern Conference Championship, four SEC Eastern Division crowns, 66 wins, and six bowl game victories.

A two-time SEC Coach of the Year since his hire in December of 2015, Smart has coached 11 first round NFL draft picks and 45 draft picks overall.

“Mary Beth, my family and I are excited and grateful for the extension of my agreement with The University of Georgia. This is home for us, our roots run deep here. My commitment to this University and our Football program is unwavering,” said head football coach Kirby Smart. “I’m thankful to President Jere Morehead and Josh Brooks for their continued support of Georgia Football. It’s an honor being the head football coach at the University of Georgia, and while I’m certainly proud of what we’ve been able to accomplish, I’m confident the best is yet to come.”

By making $10,250,000 in 2022, Smart will surpass the $10,000,000 paid this year to new Southern Cal coach Lincoln Riley. Full details of Riley’s incentive-laden contract aren’t common knowledge due to USC’s standing as a private university. However, it is known that he’ll net in excess of $10 million per year.

Smart and Riley are followed by Alabama’s Nick Saban ($9,753,221), LSU’s Brian Kelly ($9,500,000), Michigan State’s Mel Tucker ($9,500,000), and Ohio State’s Ryan Day ($9,500,000).

The news comes just one day after Smart was asked about the status of his contract Wednesday at SEC Media Days.

“I’m not concerned at all about it. They have been tremendous with their communication, and I’m completely comfortable with where everything is. Both sides have worked really hard at getting things done, and things have been great,” Smart said. “I cannot say more with what they’ve been willing to do and the communication that we’ve had. It’s just not as easy as you think it is.”