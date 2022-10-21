Here is the Oct. 21 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.

Most shutouts

By defeating Vanderbilt out 55-0, Georgia has now shut out 10 opponents since 2016. This leads the NCAA during this timespan, with Alabama in second with eight shutouts. Dave McMahon noted the significance of this.

“Last season, Georgia shut out Vanderbilt 62-0. It was the first time Georgia shut out Vanderbilt in consecutive seasons since doing it three years in a row from 1962 to 1964,” McMahon wrote. “It was the Bulldogs tenth shutout since Smart took over in 2016. That is the most in the nation. Georgia’s 55 points scored was the first time the Dawgs put up 50 this season and the tenth time in the Smart era. Despite some red zone issues, Georgia is tied for tenth in the nation averaging 41.7 points per game. The 292 total points is the second-highest total through seven games in team history. Three of the top six are during the Smart era.”

Starks’ journey

Jed May wrote a superb feature on freshman safety Malaki Starks, detailing his motivations and how he was able to crack the starting lineup as a freshman.

"He talks a lot about having us not worry about working and whatnot," his mother Tisha Starks said. "With Malaki, it’s really never about himself. It’s not. He’s been that way since he was little. He’s very deep-rooted with his family. I think that’s what motivates him."

Everette making strides

Head coach Kirby Smart said freshman cornerback Daylen Everette has shown a lot of improvement over the first half of the season.

“He doesn't let a lot of things affect him. He's not real emotional,” Smart said. “He has the mindset of a corner that's going to be a really good player. I don't know when that's going to happen, but he's got quiet confidence, he's smart, he's a really tough tackler and he's continuing to get better.”

Around the League