



With the meat of Georgia’s schedule still ahead, the more players Kirby Smart and his assistants learn they can trust, the better.

That’s especially true on the defensive side, specifically the secondary, which figures to receive arguably their toughest tests in the weeks to come.

Freshman cornerback Daylen Everette is apparently opening some eyes.

“I talk about him a lot when I say it doesn't seem like he's a freshman, because I keep thinking back to spring, him being here and all,” Smart said. “He's a freshman, and sometimes he makes freshman mistakes, but he's got a composure about him that I really like.”

Everette’s playing time certainly appears to indicate Smart’s confidence.

The Virginia native averaged 22 snaps in Georgia’s first three games thanks to Nyland Green’s hamstring injury that kept him on the sideline for a month.

Everette was later slowed by injury himself, but took 23 snaps last Saturday against Vanderbilt and could be in line for more opportunities looking ahead.

The fact he’s been able to play with composure is a huge reason why.

“He doesn't let a lot of things affect him. He's not real emotional,” Smart said. “He has the mindset of a corner that's going to be a really good player. I don't know when that's going to happen, but he's got quiet confidence, he's smart, he's a really tough tackler and he's continuing to get better.”

The Bulldogs are certainly glad to have him.

Everette was headed to Clemson before de-committing, ultimately choosing the Bulldogs before signing last December.

A strong spring practice helped endure him to Smart, and so far, this season continues to take positive steps.

“There's a learning curve that you have to go through. You show me a freshman corner that's been really successful in our league, and I'll tell you there’s only been a few that have been top-10 picks,” Smart said. “The only two I can think of are Derek Stingley and Patrick Surtain. It's just hard to do that. But he's getting better. He goes against good guys every day at practice.”