At one point in his football career, Sacovie White had doubts about himself.

The Cass High School product didn't have an offer sheet matching some of the other talented prospects in the state. White sometimes wondered why he did what he did as he awaited his chance.

Then, an offer from Georgia came. The belief shown in him by the defending national champions proved pivotal as the Bulldogs secured White's commitment on Oct. 10.

"Once they offered me I was just like, okay, now I know I’m not just doing this for no reason," White said. "God has a plan for me, and I hope that I can fulfill his plan and be successful."