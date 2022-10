Georgia’s offense is now consistently relying on counter plays in the running game. Thus far in 2022, counter is the second-most run concept (20 percent of runs) behind the traditionally favored inside zone (37 percent). The Bulldogs have also gained more yards per carry with counter runs (6.7) than any other of their primary running schemes. This week we examine two different counter plays, one executed perfectly for a touchdown and another that should have been a touchdown.