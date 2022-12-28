Here is the Dec. 28 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.

Bloody Tuesday

The world got to learn about Georgia's weekly Bloody Tuesday practice.

Asked about it during his media appearance, co-defensive coordinator Will Muschamp explained that it's a physical tone-setter for the week.

"It’s a lot of fun. We got to team run, and that’s our favorite day of the week. It’s understanding what we’ve got to do to be successful,” Muschamp said. “That starts with Coach Smart, what you emphasize, and what’s important. That’s a huge emphasis from the top down.”

Linebacker Smael Mondon said he was concerned about the practice when he first learned of it.

“I was thinking it was like the movie 300, where everybody was killing each other,” Mondon said. “I was nervous for a couple of weeks, but it’s football at the end of the day. There was nothing to be nervous about.”

In the end, Muschamp said Bloody Tuesday is an accepted part of the program's culture.

“Our guys understand that. They understand for us to be successful and be our best, that’s what you have to do. That comes from winning. When you’re winning on Saturday, it’s easier to buy into a very physical mentality and understand that’s what it's going to take,” Muschamp said. “You can ask our players—it’s not player talk, it’s not coach talk, that is what our players believe."

All attention on Carter

As you can imagine, Ohio State has plenty of attention on defensive tackle Jalen Carter. Ohio State offensive coordinator Kevin Wilson noted just how disruptive Carter can be.

“A lot of times when you put on tape, you see great players,” Wilson said. “A lot of times when you put on tape, you see scheme and structure. But sometimes when you put on the great teams, you feel the tape, and you feel those guys on tape. You feel the plays he makes and the way he can impact and influence games. We have our hands full.”

However, Ohio State left tackle Paris Johnson Jr. noted that Georgia's defensive line goes beyond Carter as well.

“They have a strong defensive line, and I believe that's probably one of the strongest units on the defense, of course. And I think it's like a match-up game upfront. I think, of course, they have (Nazir) Stackhouse and Carter,” Johnson Jr. said. “They have 13 (Mykel Williams), 33 (Robert Beal Jr.), and 90 (Tramel Walthour) on the outside that rotates a lot, along with 32. And I think that's a solid group, and they rotate a lot, and I would say their twos are almost as good as their ones. So I think it's a respectable matchup. There's definitely not anybody on their line that you overlook in terms of doing your preparations."

UGASports Live