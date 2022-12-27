ATLANTA - Georgia's last defensive performance also served as its worst of the season.

Despite the 50-30 win over LSU in the SEC Championship Game, the Bulldogs left that game with a sour taste in their mouths. They allowed the Tigers to score 30 points and rack up 502 yards of passing.

Georgia is now set to face another explosive passing offense in Ohio State. The Bulldogs are hoping the hard lessons learned from the win over the Tigers carry over to Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Saturday night.

Co-defensive coordinator Glenn Schumann made sure to point out that no singular issue caused the problems against LSU. From technique and mental lapses on the field to calls and philosophy from the sidelines, the coaches look at each problem and each play individually.

Plenty of those issues showed up in the second half. LSU picked up gains of 34, 59, 47, 30, and 33 yards just in the second half.

In the days following the game, the Bulldogs went back to the basics.

"We've just been focusing on our technique and fundamentals," safety Christopher Smith said. "It's been when a month that we've had to be able to practice and get prepared for this game, and just locking in on a game plan. That game is in the past. We know we didn't perform our best and we can perform better."

The coaches looked themselves in the mirror as well. Schumann said the first thing that happens on Sundays is analyzing "where do plays show up and why."

Various answers popped up from the LSU contest. If Georgia wants to be preparing for a national championship game this time next week, it knows those mistakes will have to be drastically reduced against Ohio State on Saturday night.

"We just had a bad game that day," inside linebacker Jamon Dumas-Johnson said. "We've just got to play better at the end of the day, move on to the next. We're here now. This is the one where you give it all you got."